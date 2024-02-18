Sports

NBA All-Star: Stephen Curry Tops Sabrina Ionescu In A Three-Point Shootout - In Pics

Stephen Curry beat Sabrina Ionescu by three in an all-star game on Sunday. The Golden State star and NBA’s all-time 3-point king beat Ionescu 29-26 in the Steph vs. Sabrina competition at All-Star Saturday night, the first such him-vs.-her event of its kind at the league’s weekend showcase. Ionescu won the WNBA’s 3-point shootout at its All-Star weekend last year with a record 37 points, smashing Curry’s NBA shootout mark of 31 points. From there, a challenge was thrown down and the plan was concocted for them to meet at All-Star weekend. Curry’s prize was a championship belt, with images of goats — as in, GOATs — on either side.