NBA All-Star: Stephen Curry Tops Sabrina Ionescu In A Three-Point Shootout - In Pics

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu pose for photos following their competition at the NBA basketball All-Star weekend in Indianapolis.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry poses for photos after edging out New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu in a competition at the NBA basketball All-Star weekend in Indianapolis.
New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu shoots during a competition against Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry at the NBA basketball All-Star weekend, in Indianapolis.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry looks to shoot during the Steph vs. Sabrina competition at the NBA basketball All-Star weekend in Indianapolis.
New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu shoots during a competition against Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry at the NBA basketball All-Star weekend in Indianapolis.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry looks to shoot during the Steph vs. Sabrina competition at the NBA basketball All-Star weekend, in Indianapolis.
New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu takes part in a competition against Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry at the NBA basketball All-Star weekend in Indianapolis.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry hugs New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu after Curry won their competition at the NBA basketball All-Star weekend in Indianapolis.