Sports

NBA: Los Angeles Clippers Beat Golden State Warriors 102-99 For 5th Straight Home Win

Norman Powell scored 23 points and the Los Angeles Clippers held off the Golden State Warriors 102-99 on Tuesday (November 19, 2024) to win their fifth NBA game in a row at home. James Harden added 12 points and 16 assists for the Clippers, who had lost their first four games at their new arena. Ivica Zubac had 17 rebounds. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 26 points and Andrew Wiggins added 22. Their only lead came on a 3-pointer by Lindy Waters III to start the game, but they closed within three points in the game’s final minutes. Their three-game winning streak ended.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, right, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr. defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, Calif.

1/9
Stephen Curry
NBA Basketball Game | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry gestures after the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Warriors 102-99 in an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, Calif.

2/9
Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Clippers | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann, left, dunks as Golden State Warriors forward Kyle Anderson defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, Calif.

3/9
Clippers Warriors Basketball
Warriors Clippers Basketball | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, left, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, Calif.

4/9
Warriors Clippers Basketball
Clippers Warriors Basketball | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Los Angeles Clippers guard Kevin Porter Jr., center, shoots a Golden State Warriors forward Kyle Anderson, left, and guard Buddy Hield defend during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, Calif.

5/9
Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden, right, tries to get past Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, Calif.

6/9
Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Clippers | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green questions a call during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers in Inglewood, Calif.

7/9
Clippers Warriors Basketball
Warriors Clippers Basketball | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) shoots as Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) and guard James Harden (1) defend during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, Calif.

8/9
Warriors Clippers Basketball
Clippers Warriors Basketball | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, right, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac, left, and guard James Harden defend during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, Calif.

9/9
NBA Basketball
NBA Basketball Game | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, center, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac, left, and Amir Coffey defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, Calif.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL Mega Auction: Rishabh Pant Fires Back At Sunil Gavaskar's 'Fees' Remark
  2. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Travis Head Wary Of 'Cat Burglar' Jasprit Bumrah's Unmatched Skills
  3. ICC T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B: UAE Thrash Bhutan By 63 Runs In Doha
  4. India Women's Tour Of Australia: Shafali Verma Dropped, Harleen Deol Returns To ODI Squad
  5. Champions Trophy: PCB Rejects Hybrid Model, Seeks BCCI's Reason For Travel Refusal - Report
Football News
  1. I-League 2024-25 Matchday 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Opening Games
  2. CONCACAF Nations League: USA Beat Jamaica 5-2 On Aggregate, Enter Semi-Finals
  3. Werder Bremen Becomes Second Bundesliga Club To Leave Musk's X; Cites Rising 'Hate Speech' As Reason
  4. Nations League: Spain Edge Already-Relegated Switzerland 3-2 To Stay Unbeaten
  5. Nations League: Denmark Stave Off Serbia Challenge In 0-0 Draw, Storm Into Quarter-Finals
Tennis News
  1. Roger Federer Pays Tribute To Rafael Nadal's Epic Career: 'You Made The Whole Tennis World Proud'
  2. United States Vs Australia Quarter-Final Live Streaming, Davis Cup Final 8 2024: When, Where To Watch USA Vs AUS
  3. Italy Vs Argentina Quarter-Final Live Streaming, Davis Cup Final 8 2024: When, Where To Watch ITA Vs ARG
  4. Rafael Nadal Retirement: 'Fan' Roger Federer Pens Emotional Letter For Rafa
  5. Rafael Nadal On Why He's Retiring Now, Not Next Year: 'I Don’t Need to Say Goodbye Everywhere'
Hockey News
  1. IND Vs JPN LIVE Score Hockey Semi-Final, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Defending Champions Beat Japan 2-0 To Secure Final Spot
  2. China 3-1 Malaysia Hockey Semi-Final Highlights, Women's ACT: CHN Defeat MAS To Secure Spot In Final
  3. CHN 3-1 MAS, Women's ACT Semi-Final: China Overpower Malaysia To Reach Summit Clash For Third Time
  4. India Announce 20-Member Squad For Men's Junior Asia Cup: Amir Ali To Lead Coach PR Sreejesh's Side
  5. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch Fifth-Sixth Place Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Outlook Speaks to Pathalgadi Activists on Adivasi Struggles in Jharkhand
  2. Priyanka Gandhi Calls BJP A 'Crisis For Farmers', Flags 'Fertilizer Shortage'
  3. Meet Anish Gawande: India’s First Gay National Spokesperson of the NCP - Sharad Pawar
  4. Meta Plans To Appeal Against CCI's Rs 213 Crore Penalty On WhatsApp Privacy Policy
  5. Deoband Bomb Blasts Main Accused Arrested After 31 Years In Srinagar
Entertainment News
  1. Fit-Checks, AI, And A Fembot Gone Rogue
  2. Pather Panchali Actress Uma Dasgupta Dies At 84
  3. IFFI 2024: AR Rahman To Pay Tribute To Lata Mangeshkar
  4. Nayanthara Vs Dhanush: The Legal Feud Over A Documentary 
  5. Emergency: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Finally Gets Release Date
US News
  1. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
  2. Elon Musk's Space X Successfully Launches India's Communication Satellite GSAT-N2
  3. Some Arab Americans Who Voted For Trump Concerned About His Pro-Israel Cabinet Picks
  4. US: Two Separate Shootings In New Orleans Kill 2, Injure 10 Along Parade Route
  5. US Cabinet: Trump Picks Energy Secy; Elon Musk Asks Public To Suggest Treasury Secy | Latest
World News
  1. Ukraine Fires 6 US-Made Missiles Into Russia’s Bryansk Region
  2. 1000 Days Of Ukraine War: Increased Russian Attacks, 4 Million Displaced And No End In Sight
  3. China: Numerous Children Injured By Vehicle At School Gate In Hunan Province
  4. Hong Kong: 45 Pro-Democracy Activists Jailed For 4 To 10 Years In Biggest National Security Case
  5. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
Latest Stories
  1. Decoding Your Birth Date: The Hidden Numerological Insights Behind Your Birthday
  2. NPL 2024: Fixtures, Broadcasters Revealed For Inaugural Edition - Check Details
  3. Horoscope Today, November 19, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. COP29 Deadlock And A Rebuke From India
  5. Anmol Bishnoi, Brother Of Jailed Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Detained In US
  6. Manipur: Many NDA MLAs Skip Meeting With CM; Kuki-Zo Orgs Hold 'Coffin Rally'
  7. India Women's Tour Of Australia: Shafali Verma Dropped, Harleen Deol Returns To ODI Squad
  8. Delhi AQI 'Severe Plus': Schools, Universities Switch To Online Mode; GRAP IV In Place | Top Points