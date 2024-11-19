Sports

NBA: Los Angeles Clippers Beat Golden State Warriors 102-99 For 5th Straight Home Win

Norman Powell scored 23 points and the Los Angeles Clippers held off the Golden State Warriors 102-99 on Tuesday (November 19, 2024) to win their fifth NBA game in a row at home. James Harden added 12 points and 16 assists for the Clippers, who had lost their first four games at their new arena. Ivica Zubac had 17 rebounds. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 26 points and Andrew Wiggins added 22. Their only lead came on a 3-pointer by Lindy Waters III to start the game, but they closed within three points in the game’s final minutes. Their three-game winning streak ended.