Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, right, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr. defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, Calif.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry gestures after the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Warriors 102-99 in an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, Calif.
Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann, left, dunks as Golden State Warriors forward Kyle Anderson defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, Calif.
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, left, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, Calif.
Los Angeles Clippers guard Kevin Porter Jr., center, shoots a Golden State Warriors forward Kyle Anderson, left, and guard Buddy Hield defend during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, Calif.
Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden, right, tries to get past Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, Calif.
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green questions a call during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers in Inglewood, Calif.
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) shoots as Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) and guard James Harden (1) defend during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, Calif.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, right, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac, left, and guard James Harden defend during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, Calif.
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, center, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac, left, and Amir Coffey defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, Calif.