NBA: Dallas Mavericks Overcome Nikola Jokic's Triple-Double To Beat Denver Nuggets 123-120

Naji Marshall scored a career-high 26 points, P.J. Washington had 22 points and 13 rebounds, and the Dallas Mavericks recovered after blowing a 24-point lead to beat the Denver Nuggets 123-120 on Saturday (November 23, 2024) in an NBA Cup game. Playing without Luka Doncic, Dallas built a 20-point halftime lead but were down by five before Washington scored nine points in the final 2:41 to improve to 2-1 in the West Group C. Denver were eliminated from the knockout round. Doncic will be out at least four games with a right wrist sprain. Nikola Jokic, meanwhile returned from a three-game absence to notch his sixth triple-double of the season.

NBA Cup game Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets basketball photo gallery_DeAndre Jordan
NBA 2024-25: Nuggets center DeAndre Jordan (6) and Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) go after a rebound | Photo: AP/Jack Dempsey

Denver Nuggets center DeAndre Jordan (6) and Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) go after a rebound during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Denver.

NBA Cup game Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets basketball photo gallery_Peyton Watson
NBA 2024-25: Nuggets forward Peyton Watson (8) celebrates a 3-point basket | Photo: AP/Jack Dempsey
Denver Nuggets forward Peyton Watson (8) celebrates a 3-point basket with Russell Westbrook (4) during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Denver.

NBA Cup game Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets basketball photo gallery_ Jamal Murray
NBA 2024-25: Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) drives to the basket against Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) | Photo: AP/Jack Dempsey
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) drives to the basket against Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Denver.

NBA Cup game Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets basketball photo gallery_DeAndre Jordan
NBA 2024-25: Nuggets center DeAndre Jordan, top center left, dunks against the Mavericks | Photo: AP/Jack Dempsey
Denver Nuggets center DeAndre Jordan, top center left, dunks against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Denver.

NBA Cup game Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets basketball photo gallery_Naji Marshall
NBA 2024-25: Mavericks forward Naji Marshall celebrates a three point basket | Photo: AP/Jack Dempsey
Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall celebrates a three point basket against the Denver Nuggets during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Denver.

NBA Cup game Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets basketball photo gallery_Christian Braun
NBA 2024-25: Nuggets guard Christian Braun celebrates a three point basket against the Mavericks | Photo: AP/Jack Dempsey
Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun celebrates a three point basket against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Denver.

NBA Cup game Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets basketball photo gallery_Nikola Jokic
NBA 2024-25: Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) is pressured by Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) | Photo: AP/Jack Dempsey
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) is pressured by Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Denver.

NBA Cup game Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets basketball photo gallery_Nikola Jokic
NBA 2024-25: Nuggets center Nikola Jokic smiles after making a basket | Photo: AP/Jack Dempsey
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic smiles after making a basket against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Denver.

NBA Cup game Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets basketball photo gallery_Naji Marshall
NBA 2024-25: Mavericks forward Naji Marshall celebrates a three point basket against the Nuggets | Photo: AP/Jack Dempsey
Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall celebrates a three point basket against the Denver Nuggets during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Denver.

NBA Cup game Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets basketball photo gallery_P.J. Washington
NBA 2024-25: Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) celebrates a basket against the Nuggets | Photo: AP/Jack Dempsey
Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) celebrates a basket against the Denver Nuggets during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Denver.

