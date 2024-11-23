Denver Nuggets center DeAndre Jordan (6) and Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) go after a rebound during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Denver.
Denver Nuggets forward Peyton Watson (8) celebrates a 3-point basket with Russell Westbrook (4) during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Denver.
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) drives to the basket against Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Denver.
Denver Nuggets center DeAndre Jordan, top center left, dunks against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Denver.
Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall celebrates a three point basket against the Denver Nuggets during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Denver.
Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun celebrates a three point basket against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Denver.
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) is pressured by Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Denver.
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic smiles after making a basket against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Denver.
Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall celebrates a three point basket against the Denver Nuggets during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Denver.
Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) celebrates a basket against the Denver Nuggets during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Denver.