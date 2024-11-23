Sports

NBA: Dallas Mavericks Overcome Nikola Jokic's Triple-Double To Beat Denver Nuggets 123-120

Naji Marshall scored a career-high 26 points, P.J. Washington had 22 points and 13 rebounds, and the Dallas Mavericks recovered after blowing a 24-point lead to beat the Denver Nuggets 123-120 on Saturday (November 23, 2024) in an NBA Cup game. Playing without Luka Doncic, Dallas built a 20-point halftime lead but were down by five before Washington scored nine points in the final 2:41 to improve to 2-1 in the West Group C. Denver were eliminated from the knockout round. Doncic will be out at least four games with a right wrist sprain. Nikola Jokic, meanwhile returned from a three-game absence to notch his sixth triple-double of the season.