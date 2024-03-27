Sports

NBA: LeBron James-Less Los Angeles Lakers Edge Milwaukee Bucks 128-124 - In Pics

Austin Reaves notched up a triple-double and drilled a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 37.8 seconds left in the second overtime, as the Los Angeles Lakers rallied to beat the Milwaukee Bucks, 128-124, in the NBA despite the absence of LeBron James. Reaves had 29 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in 47 minutes, Anthony Davis tallied 34 points and 23 rebounds in 52 minutes and D’Angelo Russell had 29 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points, a season-high 21 boards and 11 assists and Damian Lillard added 21 points for the Bucks, who had won six straight at home.