NBA: LeBron James-Less Los Angeles Lakers Edge Milwaukee Bucks 128-124 - In Pics

Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis reacts during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Milwaukee. The Lakers won 128-124 in double overtime.
Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton tries to get past Los Angeles Lakers' Austin Reaves during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Milwaukee.
Advertisement
Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard gets past Los Angeles Lakers' Austin Reaves during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Milwaukee.
Advertisement
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo hugs Damian Lillard during overtime of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Milwaukee.
Los Angeles Lakers' Austin Reaves reacts after making a three pointer during the second overtime of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Milwaukee.
Advertisement
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo tries to drive on Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis during the second overtime of an NBA basketball game in Milwaukee.
Advertisement
Milwaukee Bucks' Malik Beasley and Los Angeles Lakers' D'Angelo Russell go after a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Milwaukee.
Advertisement
Los Angeles Lakers' Spencer Dinwiddie shoots past Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Milwaukee.
Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis gets past Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Milwaukee.