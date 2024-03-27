Sports

NBA: LeBron James-Less Los Angeles Lakers Edge Milwaukee Bucks 128-124 - In Pics

Austin Reaves notched up a triple-double and drilled a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 37.8 seconds left in the second overtime, as the Los Angeles Lakers rallied to beat the Milwaukee Bucks, 128-124, in the NBA despite the absence of LeBron James. Reaves had 29 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in 47 minutes, Anthony Davis tallied 34 points and 23 rebounds in 52 minutes and D’Angelo Russell had 29 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points, a season-high 21 boards and 11 assists and Damian Lillard added 21 points for the Bucks, who had won six straight at home.

NBA 2023-24: Los Angeles Lakers Vs Milwaukee Bucks | Photo: AP/Morry Gash

Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis reacts during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Milwaukee. The Lakers won 128-124 in double overtime.

NBA 2023-24: Los Angeles Lakers Vs Milwaukee Bucks | Photo: AP/Morry Gash
Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton tries to get past Los Angeles Lakers' Austin Reaves during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Milwaukee.

NBA 2023-24: Los Angeles Lakers Vs Milwaukee Bucks | Photo: AP/Morry Gash
Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard gets past Los Angeles Lakers' Austin Reaves during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Milwaukee.

NBA 2023-24: Los Angeles Lakers Vs Milwaukee Bucks | Photo: AP/Morry Gash
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo hugs Damian Lillard during overtime of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Milwaukee.

NBA 2023-24: Los Angeles Lakers Vs Milwaukee Bucks | Photo: AP/Morry Gash
Los Angeles Lakers' Austin Reaves reacts after making a three pointer during the second overtime of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Milwaukee.

NBA 2023-24: Los Angeles Lakers Vs Milwaukee Bucks | Photo: AP/Morry Gash
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo tries to drive on Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis during the second overtime of an NBA basketball game in Milwaukee.

NBA 2023-24: Los Angeles Lakers Vs Milwaukee Bucks | Photo: AP/Morry Gash
Milwaukee Bucks' Malik Beasley and Los Angeles Lakers' D'Angelo Russell go after a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Milwaukee.

NBA 2023-24: Los Angeles Lakers Vs Milwaukee Bucks | Photo: AP/Morry Gash
Los Angeles Lakers' Spencer Dinwiddie shoots past Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Milwaukee.

NBA 2023-24: Los Angeles Lakers Vs Milwaukee Bucks | Photo: AP/Morry Gash
Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis gets past Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Milwaukee.

