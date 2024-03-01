Sports

NBA: Michael Porter Guides Denver Nuggets Past Battling Miami Heat

Michael Porter Jr. had 30 points to help pick up the scoring load after Jamal Murray left because of a sprained ankle, and the Denver Nuggets staved off Miami’s fourth-quarter rally to beat the Heat 103-97 on Friday (March 1), Associated Press reported. Porter was 12 of 23 from the floor, including four 3-pointers, and had 11 rebounds to help the Nuggets improve to 5-0 since the All-Star break. Up 16 in the fourth quarter, Denver saw Miami trim it 99-97 after a floating bank shot by Jimmy Butler with 11 seconds remaining. Nikola Jokic made two free throws to seal it in a game where the Nuggets never trailed.

March 1, 2024
March 1, 2024
       
NBA 2023-24: Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski

Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier, center, loses control of the ball while driving between Denver Nuggets forward Peyton Watson, left, and center Nikola Jokic during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Denver.

NBA 2023-24: Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets
NBA 2023-24: Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo argues for a foul call against the Denver Nuggets during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Denver.

NBA 2023-24: Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets
NBA 2023-24: Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
Denver Nuggets guard Reggie Jackson, left, passes the ball over Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier, back, and center Bam Adebayo in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Denver.

NBA 2023-24: Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets
NBA 2023-24: Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, center, drives to the basket between Miami Heat forwards Caleb Martin, left, and Jimmy Butler during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Denver.

| Photo: APDavid Zalubowski
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic drives against Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Denver.

NBA 2023-24: Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets
NBA 2023-24: Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, loses control of the ball as Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, second from left, and center Bam Adebayo, third from left, and Denver forward Aaron Gordon watch during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Denver.

NBA 2023-24: Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets
NBA 2023-24: Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., back, congratulates guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for a 3-point basket against the Miami Heat during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Denver.

NBA 2023-24: Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets
NBA 2023-24: Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., center, reacts after guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, right, hit a 3-point basket, while Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin, left, turns away during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Denver.

NBA 2023-24: Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets
NBA 2023-24: Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
Miami Heat guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. drives past Denver Nuggets forward Peyton Watson during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Denver.

Miami Heat

