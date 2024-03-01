Sports

NBA: Michael Porter Guides Denver Nuggets Past Battling Miami Heat

Michael Porter Jr. had 30 points to help pick up the scoring load after Jamal Murray left because of a sprained ankle, and the Denver Nuggets staved off Miami’s fourth-quarter rally to beat the Heat 103-97 on Friday (March 1), Associated Press reported. Porter was 12 of 23 from the floor, including four 3-pointers, and had 11 rebounds to help the Nuggets improve to 5-0 since the All-Star break. Up 16 in the fourth quarter, Denver saw Miami trim it 99-97 after a floating bank shot by Jimmy Butler with 11 seconds remaining. Nikola Jokic made two free throws to seal it in a game where the Nuggets never trailed.