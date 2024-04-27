Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic directs teammates during the second half of Game 2 of the team's NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers in Dallas.
Dallas Mavericks' P.J. Washington, drives to the basket past Los Angeles Clippers' Paul George (13) as Kawhi Leonard (2) helps defend during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Dallas.
Los Angeles Clippers' Norman Powell (24) celebrates his 3-point basket, in front of Dallas Mavericks' Josh Green during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Dallas.
Los Angeles Clippers' Ivica Zubac (40) defends against Dallas Mavericks' Dereck Lively II (2) during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Dallas.
Los Angeles Clippers' Paul George (13) looks to pass the ball as Los Angeles Clippers' Moussa Diabate (25) and Kobe Brown (21) defend during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Dallas.
Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) blocks a shot by Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic (77) during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Dallas.
Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic (77) shoots over Los Angeles Clippers' Ivica Zubac (40), while Paul George (13) watches during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Dallas.
Dallas Mavericks' Kyrie Irving, celebrates sinking a basket, next to Los Angeles Clippers' James Harden (1) during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Dallas.
Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) celebrates a 3-point basket by Kyrie Irving against the Los Angeles Clippers during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Dallas.
Dallas Mavericks' Derrick Jones Jr. (55) dunks over Los Angeles Clippers' Paul George during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Dallas, Friday, April 26, 2024.