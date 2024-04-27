Sports

NBA: Luka Doncic Helps Dallas Mavericks Trump Los Angeles Clippers - In Pics

Luka Doncic fell just shy of a triple-double and the Dallas Mavericks turned up the defence in a chippy 101-90 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers for a 2-1 lead in their first-round NBA series. Doncic finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists and Kyrie Irving scored 19 of his 21 points in the final 13-plus minutes, including eight in the final 78 seconds of the third quarter. The Mavericks continued their strong defence from the Game 2 road win and won at home three years after losing all three first-round home games in a seven-game loss to the Clippers.

NBA Basketball Game Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez

Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic directs teammates during the second half of Game 2 of the team's NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers in Dallas.

1/9
NBA Basketball Game
NBA Basketball Game Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez

Dallas Mavericks' P.J. Washington, drives to the basket past Los Angeles Clippers' Paul George (13) as Kawhi Leonard (2) helps defend during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Dallas.

Advertisement

2/9
NBA Basketball Game
NBA Basketball Game Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez

Los Angeles Clippers' Norman Powell (24) celebrates his 3-point basket, in front of Dallas Mavericks' Josh Green during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Dallas.

Advertisement

3/9
NBA Basketball Game
NBA Basketball Game Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez

Los Angeles Clippers' Ivica Zubac (40) defends against Dallas Mavericks' Dereck Lively II (2) during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Dallas.

4/9
NBA Basketball Game
NBA Basketball Game Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez

Los Angeles Clippers' Paul George (13) looks to pass the ball as Los Angeles Clippers' Moussa Diabate (25) and Kobe Brown (21) defend during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Dallas.

Advertisement

5/9
NBA Basketball Game
NBA Basketball Game Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez

Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) blocks a shot by Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic (77) during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Dallas.

Advertisement

6/9
NBA Basketball Game
NBA Basketball Game Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez

Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic (77) shoots over Los Angeles Clippers' Ivica Zubac (40), while Paul George (13) watches during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Dallas.

Advertisement

7/9
NBA Basketball Game
NBA Basketball Game Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez

Dallas Mavericks' Kyrie Irving, celebrates sinking a basket, next to Los Angeles Clippers' James Harden (1) during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Dallas.

8/9
NBA Basketball Game
NBA Basketball Game Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez

Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) celebrates a 3-point basket by Kyrie Irving against the Los Angeles Clippers during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Dallas.

9/9
NBA Basketball Game
NBA Basketball Game Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez

Dallas Mavericks' Derrick Jones Jr. (55) dunks over Los Angeles Clippers' Paul George during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Dallas, Friday, April 26, 2024.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. South Karnataka Heads For Polls Amid Farmers’ Outrage Over Drought, Cauvery Dispute And Saffronisation Attempts
  2. BJP Faces Formidable Challenge In Politically Fractured Maharashtra
  3. LS Polls: Rahul Gandhi, Arun Govil, Shashi Tharoor Among Bigwigs In Fray In Phase 2 | Key Candidates & Seats
  4. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan And Nepal
  5. Lok Sabha 2024: Key Faces In The Fray For Phase Two
  6. 969 Mn Voters, 543 Seats, 7 Weeks: India's Lok Sabha Elections, World's Largest Democratic Excercise, In Numbers
  7. Sports Updates Highlights: Nethra Kumanan Secures India's 2nd Paris Olympics Quota In Sailing
  8. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings Today's Match Prediction, Fantasy XI, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know