NBA: Luka Doncic Helps Dallas Mavericks Trump Los Angeles Clippers - In Pics

Luka Doncic fell just shy of a triple-double and the Dallas Mavericks turned up the defence in a chippy 101-90 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers for a 2-1 lead in their first-round NBA series. Doncic finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists and Kyrie Irving scored 19 of his 21 points in the final 13-plus minutes, including eight in the final 78 seconds of the third quarter. The Mavericks continued their strong defence from the Game 2 road win and won at home three years after losing all three first-round home games in a seven-game loss to the Clippers.