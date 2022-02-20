Sunday, Feb 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Ligue 1 Wrap: PSG Stunned 1-3 By Nantes, Lyon Share Spoils With Lens In 1-1 Draw

After the loss, PSG continue leading the 2021-22 Ligue 1 table with 59 points to their credit, making a 13-point gap from second-placed Marseille.

Ligue 1 Wrap: PSG Stunned 1-3 By Nantes, Lyon Share Spoils With Lens In 1-1 Draw
PSG's Neymar runs with the ball during his side’s Ligue 1 match against Nantes on Feb.19, 2022. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Feb 2022 8:31 am

Runaway leader Paris Saint-Germain slipped to only its second French league defeat of the season after losing 3-1 at an inspired Nantes on Saturday. (More Football News)

PSG still has a big lead and will be 10 points clear even if second-place Marseille wins on Sunday, yet the manner of the defeat looks worrying for coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Without late equalizers and winners for PSG this season, the league table would be much closer. There was no escape this time.

Pochettino’s side trailed 3-0 at halftime, the first time PSG has conceded three in the first half since cash-rich Qatari investors QSI bought the club 11 years ago.

Randal Kolo Muani put Nantes ahead after just four minutes and 19-year-old forward Quentin Merlin blasted the ball into the top left corner in the 16th as the home side stunned PSG.

Nantes defender Dennis Appiah was shown a red card for pulling back Kylian Mbappe near the end of the first half.

Related stories

Barcelona's Financial Mess: Catalan Giants Bid To Get Back On Track - Explainer

Europa League Wrap: Rangers Stun Borussia Dortmund 4-2, Barcelona Held 1-1 By Napoli

Referee Mikael Lesage then went to a video review and changed it to a yellow.

The referee was busy again deep into first-half stoppage time when he consulted VAR and spotted a handball from Georginio Wijnaldum. Midfielder Ludovic Blas converted the penalty.

Neymar pulled a goal back from Lionel Messi’s pass just after the break. It was Neymar’s first start since late November, when he sprained his left ankle.

Neymar then fluffed a penalty with a tame shot in the 59th, trying to send goalkeeper Alban Lafont the wrong way but shooting straight at him.

Mbappe scored a brilliant late winner against Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 match on Tuesday.

When he lost the ball near the edge of the Nantes penalty area, however, the home side launched a stunning counterattack. Nigeria forward Moses Simon slipped a pass to Kolo Muani, who put the ball through the legs of goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

Nantes coach Antoine Kombouare was formerly in charge of PSG. He was replaced midway through the 2011-12 season to make way for Carlo Ancelotti, even though PSG was three points ahead at the top. Montpellier won the league by three points with PSG finishing second.

Kombouare was thrilled with Kolo Muani’s early goal, turning to the home fans and pumping his fist.

The crowd roared moments later when Lafont saved from Messi; and again when he thwarted Senegal midfielder Idrissa Gueye and Neymar in quick succession. Navas rescued PSG with a smart stop from Simon, all inside 30 frantic minutes.

Blas curled just wide from outside the area after PSG lost the ball, and PSG midfielder Marco Verratti was shown a yellow card for persistent complaining during an exciting first half.

Kombouare saved Nantes from relegation last season and has transformed the club where he made his name as a rugged defender.

Nantes moved into fifth place on goal difference from Lyon, with fourth earning automatic entry into the Europa League.

Lyon Play 1-1 Draw With Lens

Earlier, striker Tino Kadewere grabbed his first goal of the season to help Lyon draw 1-1 at Lens.

Making the most of a rare start this season, Kadewere equalized just before halftime when he turned in Karl Toko Ekambi’s pinpoint cross to the back post.

Lens scored in the 13th minute through defender Jonathan Clauss, who smacked in the rebound after goalkeeper Anthony Lopes saved striker Arnaud Kalimuendo’s shot.

Captain Seko Fofana went close for Lens in the 80th when Lopes tipped his powerful shot onto the crossbar.

Tags

Sports Football Ligue 1 2021-22 Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Nantes Neymar Kylian Mbappe Lionel Messi Paris
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

ISL 2021-22: Bartholomew Ogbeche Stars As Hyderabad FC Consolidate Top Spot With Win Over FC Goa

ISL 2021-22: Bartholomew Ogbeche Stars As Hyderabad FC Consolidate Top Spot With Win Over FC Goa

Live Streaming Of Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan: When And Where To Watch BAN Vs AFG 2022 Cricket Matches

If Digital India Has To Progress, Online Gaming Industry Needs Corrections Not Penalties

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan Escape With Draw After Adrian Luna Double For Kerala Blasters

Beijing Winter Olympics: Wind Creates Full-blown Mess On Penultimate Day

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A student wearing a headscarf arrives to attend the classes at Desheeya Vidhyashala Samithi PU College in Shivamogga. The Karnataka Government announced for the re-opening of the PU colleges for students following the High Court's interim order restraining students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom.

Stand-Off Heads Towards Stalemate, And A Possible Climb-Down

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his wife Durga Stalin show their fingers marked with indelible ink, after casting their votes during the local body elections, outside a polling booth, in Chennai.

DMK Eyes Full-Spectrum Dominance

Waves crash against the sea wall and Porthcawl Lighthouse in Porthcawl, Bridgend, Wales, Britain, as Storm Eunice makes landfall. Millions of Britons are being urged to cancel travel plans and stay indoors amid fears of high winds and flying debris as the second major storm this week prompted a rare “red” weather warning across southern England.

Storm Over Brittania

In this photo, suspected militants who were produced by crime branch for their alleged involvement in 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts. A special court awarded the death sentence to 38 convicts for their involvement in the blasts on Feb. 18, 2022.

Capital Punishment For Ahmedabad Serial Blasts

India's captain Rohit Sharma, center, gestures as he and teammates walk off the field after their win in the second Twenty20 international cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata.

IND Vs WI, 2nd T20I: India Beat West Indies By Eight Runs, Seal Series

A man walks among the ruins of the old village of Vilar, submerged since 1954 when a hydropower dam flooded the valley, that have risen above the waters of the Zezere River due to drought near Pampilhosa da Serra in central Portugal.

Severe Drought Conditions In Portugal