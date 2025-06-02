Motorsport

F1 Spanish GP 2025: Oscar Piastri Seals Victory As Max Verstappen Faces Late Drama

Oscar Piastri led from pole to chequered flag in a drama-filled Formula 1 2025 Spanish Grand Prix, giving McLaren yet another 1-2 finish with teammate Lando Norris right behind. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc snatched third, while Max Verstappen’s day unraveled fast -- a collision with George Russell and a 10-second penalty dropped him to a disappointing P10. It was McLaren’s third 1-2 of the season and their seventh win in nine races, with Piastri now 10 points clear of Norris in the drivers' standings.