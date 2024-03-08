MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Qatar is hosting the season opening of MotoGP 2024, featuring a renovated paddock and brand-new facilities and is all set to revive the thrilling action on track. Celebrating 75 years of motorcycle racing, the Lusail International circuit has been illuminated and ready to welcome the 22 riders on March 8, for the first free practice session. (Season Guide | More Motorsports News)
Last year, Fabio Di Giannantonio of Ducati finished the 5.41km circuit first, giving Ducati 7 wins at Lusail. However, Yamaha is known as the king of Lusail, having won 10 times in the past due to the fantastic riding of Valentino Rossi, who alone gave 4 of those wins. Honda is another name that Lusail tends to remember forever, with 3 wins, back in 2004, 2011 and 2014.
In pursuit of winning a Grand Prix race that Marc Marquez didn't win in 868 days, he left the Honda seat and geared up the red beast this time. The Spaniard may have won 6 championships in MotoGP but the last time he won a GP race was in 2021 at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix. So he is desperate to win, and so is Ducati to extend their winning streak.
If history desires an extraordinary event to be recorded, the 19-year-old rookie Pedro Acosta may win the Qatar Grand Prix and become the youngest driver ever to achieve this feat, surpassing Marquez's record. Aprilia and KTM have never won at Lusail, but in front of Ducati and Honda's strategy that goes off the track to the talk of the town, it is difficult this time.
MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix 2024 Race Timings:
March 8, Friday:
Free Practice 1 - 18:15 - 19:00 IST
Free Practice 2 - 22:30 - 23:30 IST
March 9, Saturday:
Free Practice 3 - 16:30 - 17:00 IST
Qualifying Race - 17:10 - 17:50 IST
Sprint Race - 21:30 IST
March 10, Sunday:
Warm Up - 18:10 - 18:20 IST
Grand Prix Race - 22:30 IST
Where to watch the MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix 2024 Race?
The MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix 2024 will be broadcast live by Eurosport in India.
Live streaming of MotoGP 2024 races will be available online on the Jio Cinema app.