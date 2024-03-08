MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Last year, Fabio Di Giannantonio of Ducati finished the 5.41km circuit first, giving Ducati 7 wins at Lusail. However, Yamaha is known as the king of Lusail, having won 10 times in the past due to the fantastic riding of Valentino Rossi, who alone gave 4 of those wins. Honda is another name that Lusail tends to remember forever, with 3 wins, back in 2004, 2011 and 2014.

In pursuit of winning a Grand Prix race that Marc Marquez didn't win in 868 days, he left the Honda seat and geared up the red beast this time. The Spaniard may have won 6 championships in MotoGP but the last time he won a GP race was in 2021 at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix. So he is desperate to win, and so is Ducati to extend their winning streak.