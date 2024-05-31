When a hundred world-class riders constantly break, shift, and twist the throttle a hundred times per minute, on a small island on the Irish Sea, in one of the most famous and deadliest motorcycling races in the world, the world fills with thrills. And it is time again, as the 2024 Isle of Man TT (earlier known as Tourist Trophy) has finally arrived commencing on June 1, Saturday and conclude on June 8, Sunday. (More Motorsport News)
The annual motorcycle racing event was inaugurated more than a hundred years ago, in 1907, and since then, enduring through the highs and lows, it witnessed several world records and tragic deaths too, but mostly, entertainment.
The race includes a week of practice and qualifying sessions and then a week of race for solo engines and sidecars. Last year, Peter Hickman won his maiden Isle of Man TT Race by 23.17 seconds ahead of Dean Harrison. The late legend Joey Dunlop held the record for the most number of TT wins with 26 titles to his name.
The qualifying and practice sessions of the 2024 Isle of Man TT have been underway from May 27, Monday.
Updated Timing for Qualifying 4
Isle Of Man TT 2024 Race Timings
Saturday 1 June:
Supersport race one (4 laps) - 11.45 BST
Sidecar race one (3 laps) - 14:15 BST
Sunday 2 June:
Superbike race (6 laps) - 14:40 BST
Tuesday 4 June -
Superstock race one (3 laps) - 11:45 BST
Supertwins race one (3 laps) - 14:00 BST
Wednesday 5 June -
Sidecar race two (3 laps) - 11:45 BST
Supersport race two (4 laps) - 14:00 BST
Friday 7 June -
Superstock race two (3 laps) - 11:45 BST
Supertwins race two (3 laps) - 14:00 BST
Saturday 8 June - Senior TT (6 laps) - 11:45 BST
Where to watch Isle Of Man TT 2024?
Official broadcaster of Isle Of Man TT 2024 in India is not yet announced. However, world wide the race will be available to live stream on the TT+ Live Pass app and website. The highlights of the races will be available on the official YouTube channel here.