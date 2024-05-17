Motorsport

Emilia Romagna GP 2024 Preview: Senna's 30th Death Anniversary; Norris Seeks Another Win

The Formula One drivers joined a memorial run around the Imola track on Thursday evening to mark the anniversary of three-time champion Senna's death in a crash during the 1994 race in Imola

F1
Ayrton Senna. Photo: F1
info_icon

Formula One arrives at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix with a look to the past — it's 30 years since Ayrton Senna's death — and the prospect of tougher competition for Max Verstappen and Red Bull. (More Motorsport News)

Drivers joined a memorial run around the Imola track on Thursday evening to mark the anniversary of three-time champion Senna's death in a crash during the 1994 race there.

Senna was a childhood hero to many, including seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, who was nine in 1994 and is a part of F1 history for the 13 current drivers who were not born when he was killed.

Drivers wore shirts in Senna's helmet colours of yellow with blue and green stripes as they gathered around a memorial at the Tamburello corner where he died.

The Brazilian and Austrian flags were laid out in memory of Senna and Roland Ratzenberger, who was killed in a crash in qualifying one day earlier.

Four-time champion Sebastian Vettel, who retired from F1 in 2022, organized the memorial event with the Senna Foundation and will drive the Brazilian great's 1993 McLaren car in a demonstration during the race weekend.

Norris' Next Step

Lando Norris capitalised with a timely pit stop behind the safety car following a crash between Kevin Magnussen and Logan Sargeant, who was unable to finish the race. - null
Miami Grand Prix Result: McLaren's Lando Norris Claims First-Ever Formula One Win

BY Stats Perform

For Lando Norris, it's back to work after the thrill of taking his first F1 win at the Miami Grand Prix two weeks ago.

The McLaren driver said Thursday he didn't sleep the night after the Miami race as he partied with the team and friends. He then headed off to spend two days playing golf at Augusta National, home of the Masters.

“I scored my best day of golf that I had, which was even better than a win, almost,” the British driver said.

Norris said he was surprised by McLaren's pace in Miami, but warned it doesn't mean the team can match Verstappen's dominant Red Bull team consistently yet, let alone fight for the title.

"I think we're still too far behind," he said. "But, we're not a mile away. We're talking one or two tenths (of a second) a lap at this point between being ahead in qualifying and being able to stay ahead in the race, versus being behind and just not having what it takes."

Ferrari's Future

Expectations are always high when Ferrari races in Italy, and the team is aiming to give its passionate “Tifosi” fans something to cheer.

Red Bull is still the team to beat, though, even though Carlos Sainz Jr. won the Australian Grand Prix for Ferrari in March when Verstappen's brakes failed.

Ferrari has been inconsistent this year, doing well at some tracks like Miami and poorly at others like China.

“I think we're going to be very track-dependent, and hopefully, Imola is one of those good tracks for us. And, we can put on a good show in front of the crowd,” Sainz said Thursday.

What could shake things up next year is if Hamilton, replacing Sainz at Ferrari next year, gets his wish for Red Bull car designer Adrian Newey to join him in Italy.

Newey is widely considered F1's greatest-ever designer with 13 drivers' championships and 12 constructors' titles. He will leave Red Bull in early 2025, in time to help a rival team build a car for the new regulations in 2026.

Newey said in a recent video interview with his manager Eddie Jordan that he'll take a vacation and “probably go again” with a new team.

“If you'd asked me 15 years ago, at the age of 65, would I seriously be considering changing teams, going somewhere else and, doing another four or five years, I'd have said you're absolutely mad. And then, a few things happened at once,” he said in comments made public Thursday.

Newey was surprised by all the attention: “I never thought it would be big news, to be honest.”

Track Changes

The Imola track has been slightly modified since F1 last raced there in 2022. Some asphalt run-off areas have been replaced with gravel traps, heightening the “old-school” feel many drivers love.

It also stops drivers trying to gain time by running wide of the track, a persistent source of F1 controversy. Last year's race at Imola was cancelled because of fatal flooding in northern Italy.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mercury Breaches 46-Deg C-Mark In Parts Of India Amid Heatwave
  2. Btech Student Dies By Suicide In Hostel Room Near Bengaluru: Police
  3. Video: Sudden Flash Flood Hits TN's Old Coutrallam Waterfalls; Public Entry Prohibited Temporarily
  4. Outlook News Wrap May 17: Swati Maliwal Assault Case, Mumbai Billboard Collapse, Heatwave, ICJ Genocide Hearing And More
  5. Light To Heavy Rain Predicted For Karnataka On May 18
Entertainment News
  1. Sharmin Segal To Star Opposite Ranbir Kapoor-Vicky Kaushal Next In 'Love And War'? Here's What We Know
  2. 'Nayak 2': Anil Kapoor-Rani Mukerji To Reunite For The Sequel? Here's What We Know
  3. Cannes 2024: Sobhita Dhulipala Shines In A Shimmery Purple Jumpsuit By Namrata Joshipura On The Red Carpet
  4. 'Powder' Teaser Review: KRG And TVF Collaborate To Produce This Fresh Youth-Centric Laughter Riot
  5. After Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ‘Heeramandi’, Sonakshi Sinha Now Wants To Work With Imtiaz Ali And Rohit Shetty
Sports News
  1. MI Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Can Lucknow Do The Impossible Against Hardik Pandya's Mumbai?
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: Brazil To Host 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup; WADA Suspends Indian Boxer Parveen Hooda
  3. Former Turkey Coach Fatih Terim Departs From Panathinaikos After Three-Game Losing Streak
  4. India Likely To Lose Olympic Boxing Quota As WADA Suspends Female Boxer Parveen Hooda
  5. Rabat/Marrakech Diamond League 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
World News
  1. Watch | Severe Storms Strike Houston Leaving 4 Dead And '900,000 Families' Without Electricity; Flood Watch Issued
  2. Disney, Fox, Warner Bros. Discovery Join Hands To Launch Sports Streaming Service “Venu Sports”
  3. Nearly 2 Months After Baltimore Bridge Collapse, Why 20 Indians Have Been Unable To Leave The Ship
  4. Man Discovers He's Not A Legal Citizen After Decades Of Living And Paying Taxes In US
  5. Vatican Revamps Norms To Evaluate Weeping Statues, Seemingly 'Supernatural' Phenomena
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup