Motorsport

F1: Russell Disqualified As Hamilton Declared Winner At Belgian GP - In Pics

Mercedes driver George Russell was disqualified from the result of the Belgian Grand Prix after his F1 car was found to be underweight following the race, meaning that team mate Lewis Hamilton was promoted as winner. Earlier, George Russell led a Mercedes one-two with Lewis Hamilton at Formula One’s Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday. Hamilton finished ahead of McLaren’s Oscar Piastri in third. Points leader Max Verstappen crossed fifth behind Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc after Verstappen started from 11th following a 10-place grid penalty for using one too many engines in his Red Bull.