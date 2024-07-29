Motorsport

F1: Russell Disqualified As Hamilton Declared Winner At Belgian GP - In Pics

Mercedes driver George Russell was disqualified from the result of the Belgian Grand Prix after his F1 car was found to be underweight following the race, meaning that team mate Lewis Hamilton was promoted as winner. Earlier, George Russell led a Mercedes one-two with Lewis Hamilton at Formula One’s Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday. Hamilton finished ahead of McLaren’s Oscar Piastri in third. Points leader Max Verstappen crossed fifth behind Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc after Verstappen started from 11th following a 10-place grid penalty for using one too many engines in his Red Bull.

George Russell and Lewis Hamilton | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert

First place, Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain celebrates on the podium with second place Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium.

Mercedes driver George Russell leads the race
Mercedes driver George Russell leads the race | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert

Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain, left, leads ahead of Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain as they steer their cars during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium.

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia steers his car during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium.

McLaren driver Lando Norris
McLaren driver Lando Norris | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain steers his car during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium.

Mercedes driver George Russell steers his car ahead of Max Verstappen
Mercedes driver George Russell steers his car ahead of Max Verstappen | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert

Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain, left, steers his car ahead of Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium.

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez
Red Bull driver Sergio Perez | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico steers his car during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium.

Belgium Formula One Grand Prix Auto Racing
Belgium Formula One Grand Prix Auto Racing | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, left, leads the pack into the first corner at the start of the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium.

F1 GP at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium
F1 GP at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert

Drivers steer their cars during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium.

