F1 British GP 2024: Lewis Hamilton Ends Doubts With Silverstone Victory Returning From 'Bottom Of Barrel'

Lewis Hamilton found comfort in digging deep from "the bottom of the barrel" after doubting his ability before his historic British Grand Prix victory on Sunday. (More Motorsport News)
The seven-time world champion had not triumphed in Formula One since December 2021 at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, but ended a 945-day wait for success with a record-extending win at Silverstone.
Mercedes driver Hamilton held off a late charge from championship leader Max Verstappen, clinching his ninth win at this event and breaking the record for the most F1 victories at a single race.
Having struggled throughout the last three years, an emotional Hamilton acknowledged the challenging period had taken its toll.
"It's so tough, I think for anyone, but the important thing is how you continue to get up and you've got to continue to dig deep even when you feel like you're at the bottom of the barrel," Hamilton told Sky Sports.
"There have definitely been days between 2021 and here where I didn't feel like I was good enough or I was going to get back to where I am today.
"But the important thing is I had great people around me, continuing to support me. My team, every time I turned up and saw them putting in the effort really encouraged me to do the same thing.
"Otherwise, my fans, when I see them around the world, they have been so supportive. So a big, big thank you to everybody."
This victory marked Hamilton's final home race as a Mercedes driver, as he prepares to join Ferrari at the end of the season.
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff cut another emotional figure after a fitting farewell at Silverstone.
"Fantastic. You couldn't have written it better for our farewell at the British Grand Prix. That was great," Wolff said on Sky Sports.
"He had some difficult times recently. Then, some faultless driving in various conditions.
"I really enjoyed us bouncing back. We were one and two for a long time in the dry. Performance-wise, it looks like we are coming back."
Mercedes' improvements have been impressive in recent weeks, and the team have now won back-to-back races for the first time since 2021 between Sao Paulo and Saudi Arabia (all three won by Hamilton).
That pair of victories are their only two this season, however, as Mercedes remain fourth in the championship, behind leaders Red Bull, Ferrari and McLaren.