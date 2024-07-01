Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain reacts on the podium after winning the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix race at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria.
Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain, center, reacts on the podium after winning the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix race at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria. On the left is McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia, who finished second, and Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain, who finished third.
Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain holds the winners' trophy on the podium after winning the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix race at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria.
Team members of Mercedes react across the fence after driver George Russell of Britain crossed the finish line to win the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix race at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria.
Photographers struggle to take photos of Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain after he won the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix race at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria.
Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico steers his car during the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix race at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria.
Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain steers his car during the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix race at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria.
Sauber driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland steers his car during the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix race at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria.
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix race at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria.
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia steers his car during the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix race at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria.