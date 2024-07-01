Motorsport

Austria F1 GP: Russell Triumphs After Wild Verstappen-Norris Crash - In Pics

George Russell stole a dramatic victory at the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix on June 30th! Max Verstappen, who started from pole position, seemed destined for victory after leading most of the race. However, a slow Red Bull pit stop on Lap 52 due to a left rear wheel issue threw a wrench in his plans. A thrilling battle with Lando Norris ensued, but Norris' daring move for the lead resulted in a dramatic collision, forcing him out of the race. This unexpected chaos opened the door for Russell, who seized the opportunity and delivered a stunning victory for Mercedes.