Motorsport

Austria F1 GP: Russell Triumphs After Wild Verstappen-Norris Crash - In Pics

George Russell stole a dramatic victory at the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix on June 30th! Max Verstappen, who started from pole position, seemed destined for victory after leading most of the race. However, a slow Red Bull pit stop on Lap 52 due to a left rear wheel issue threw a wrench in his plans. A thrilling battle with Lando Norris ensued, but Norris' daring move for the lead resulted in a dramatic collision, forcing him out of the race. This unexpected chaos opened the door for Russell, who seized the opportunity and delivered a stunning victory for Mercedes.

Mercedes driver George Russell | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic

Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain reacts on the podium after winning the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix race at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria.

2/10
George Russell of Britain, Oscar Piastri of Australia and Carlos Sainz of Spain
George Russell of Britain, Oscar Piastri of Australia and Carlos Sainz of Spain | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic

Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain, center, reacts on the podium after winning the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix race at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria. On the left is McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia, who finished second, and Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain, who finished third.

3/10
Mercedes driver George Russell with winners trophy
Mercedes driver George Russell with winners' trophy | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic

Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain holds the winners' trophy on the podium after winning the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix race at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria.

4/10
Mercedes driver George Russell win the Austrian Formula One
Mercedes driver George Russell win the Austrian Formula One | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic

Team members of Mercedes react across the fence after driver George Russell of Britain crossed the finish line to win the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix race at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria.

5/10
Austria F1 GP 2024
Austria F1 GP 2024 | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic

Photographers struggle to take photos of Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain after he won the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix race at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria.

6/10
Red Bull driver Sergio Perez
Red Bull driver Sergio Perez | Photo: AP/Christian Bruna, Pool

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico steers his car during the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix race at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria.

7/10
Mercedes driver George Russell
Mercedes driver George Russell | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic

Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain steers his car during the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix race at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria.

8/10
Sauber driver Valtteri Bottas
Sauber driver Valtteri Bottas | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic

Sauber driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland steers his car during the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix race at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria.

9/10
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix race at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria.

10/10
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia steers his car during the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix race at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria.

  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign