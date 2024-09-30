Blood, Sweat, Tears, Redemption: Akshay Gupta's Fascinating Journey To Motorsport Success

In April, Akshay mentioned in an interview that driving at the Nurburgring circuit was his dream. Now, having secured P2 in the 2024 Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie, isn’t that incredibly fulfilling for him? It truly is, but came with its share of challenges. Reflecting on his experience, the entrepreneur-racer said, "Yes, I am racing cars on the Green Hell, which is a dream for every racer in the world. But this podium came after a lot of bad luck for us."