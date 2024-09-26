MMA

‘My Family Was Really Impoverished’ – How Martial Arts Gave Banma Duoji A New Lease On Life

"The Prince" returns to action against Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 25 on October 4.

ONE Championship
ONE Championship
info_icon
info_icon

Banma “The Prince” Duoji has all the well-rounded skills and natural athleticism needed to take ONE’s talent-stacked flyweight MMA division by storm.

At ONE Fight Night 25: Nicolas vs. Eersel II on Prime Video, the Chinese sensation will look to continue his climb toward divisional gold when he takes on all-action scrapper “Mini T” Danial Williams in a pivotal MMA tilt at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

This contest will air live in U.S. primetime on Friday, October 4, and mark Banma’s chance to pick up his second straight win in ONE and further assert himself as a contender on the global scene.

Ahead of this much-anticipated matchup, we take a closer look at the 27-year-old’s journey to the world’s largest martial arts organization.

‘I Was Small And Weak’

Born and raised in China’s Sichuan Province, Banma grew up in a single-parent household. He recalls being undersized and often the target of bullies at school. He was, however, lucky to have his older brother around to offer protection.

“The Prince” spoke to onefc.com about his childhood:

“Although my biological father left when I was born, I was fortunate enough to have my mom, big brother, and sister who love me. I was small and weak during my childhood, so my big brother always stood up to protect me when the other peers bullied me.”

As a youngster, Banma struggled in school, both academically and socially. He admits he was never a strong student, but he was more troubled by bullies and the fist fights he often found himself in.

Luckily, the school’s headmaster realized that Banma couldn’t thrive in a traditional academic setting and encouraged him to relocate to Enbo Fight Club – a place for impoverished youth to live while learning martial arts:

“I often fought with others in the school. The headmaster asked me to go to his office to talk. He said it was really impolite if I always chose to fight instead of using my words. But I’m very grateful to him because he introduced Enbo Fight Club to me.”

MMA As A Career

The move to Enbo Fight Club proved to be the most important decision of Banma’s life.

Even before he left school in favor of training in martial arts, he was inspired by his older brother and had an avid interest in learning the skills of hand-to-hand combat:

“As I previously mentioned, my older brother fought to keep me safe when I was a little child. I used to believe that being victorious in fights would protect me from bullying. Perhaps that’s what motivated me to take martial arts classes.”

Young, energetic, and gifted with natural athleticism, Banma started in the striking art of sanda at 10 years old before taking his first fight at 12. Before long, he branched out to grappling and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, falling deeper and deeper in love with the martial arts as his path in life started to become clear.

When he was 16 years old, he won his first amateur MMA bout and hasn’t looked back since:

“I came to the realization that mixed martial arts is what I want to do for the rest of my life after winning my first match, since I genuinely relished the sensation of victory.”

Escaping Poverty

If victory was his driving force, “The Prince” has seen plenty of that in his fighting career. He boasts a 15-2 professional MMA record with a near-perfect finishing rate, having established himself as one of China’s most talented rising stars.

Of course, his climb to the elite ranks wasn’t without adversity. Looking back, Banma said that the most difficult time of his life were those early days when his family struggled to put food on the table and make ends meet:

“My family was really impoverished when I was very small. My mother was the only one who could work at first to make any money. My older brother left school to work once he was an adult. So when I knew Enbo Fight Club could provide free lodging in addition to free food, I took this chance to join it to reduce financial pressure for my family.”

Indeed, Banma’s move to Enbo Fight Club not only eased the financial burden on his mother but also put him in contact with the gym’s owner, Enbo.

“The Prince” said that Enbo has been much more than a coach – he’s the father figure that he so desperately needed:

“The most important person is my godfather – Enbo. Whether it’s on the material or mental plane, he helps me change my life. I think of him as my father in a way.”

Representing China In ONE

Now, as he prepares for his third appearance under ONE’s bright lights, Banma has erased any doubt that he belongs among the planet’s best martial artists.

Given his background in sanda, “The Prince” was drawn to ONE for its best-in-the-world strikers:

“ONE has lots of top strikers around the world. I want to challenge myself.”

Of course, Banma’s primary goal in ONE is to claim 26 pounds of gold – and his battle with “Mini T” at ONE Fight Night 25 will be a pivotal step in that journey.

Beyond his World Title aspirations, though, he hopes to showcase just how good Chinese martial arts are on ONE’s massive global platform.

He spoke about how critical it is for him to represent China well:

“It’s very important for me. I hope to make people around the world see what China’s power is.”

Source

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SL Vs NZ 2nd Test Day 1: Dinesh Chandimal Century Sets Stage For Big Sri Lanka Score
  2. India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Pitch Report: Expectations From Kanpur's Unpredictable Green Park Stadium
  3. IND Vs BAN: India The Toughest Assignment, Pitches Don't Matter Much - Shakib Al Hasan
  4. India Vs Australia: Pujara Will Be A Big Miss, Reckons Vihari; Names This Player To Be Crucial
  5. Aiden Markram Focuses On Developing Young Talent For South Africa’s Future In T20I Captaincy
Football News
  1. Luis Enrique Not Concerned By Recent PSG Form: 'It's Part Of The Process'
  2. Chennaiyin FC Vs Mohammedan Sporting LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: CFC 0-1 MSC 62', Fanai Breaks The Deadlock
  3. East Bengal Vs FC Goa Preview, Indian Super League 2024-25: Red And Gold Brigade Search For First Win
  4. EFL Cup: Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo Score Twice As Liverpool Beat West Ham United 5-1 - In Pics
  5. La Liga 2024-25: 'Perfect' Barca Still Have Room For Improvement, Says Coach Hansi Flick
Tennis News
  1. China Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Beats Nicolas Jarry To Advance To The Round Of 16
  2. Alcaraz Hoping Davis Cup Finals Will Not Be Nadal's 'Last Dance'
  3. China Open: Osaka Makes Winning Start Under Williams' Former Coach In Beijing
  4. Hangzhou Open Title: Former US Open Champion Marin Cilic Makes ATP History
  5. Jeevan, Vijay Win Hangzhou Open; Yuki Runner-Up at Chengdu; Sumit Nagal Loses In Beijing Open Qualifying Round
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 2 States, 2 Death Penalties In One Day Under POCSO Act; Another Gets Rigorous Imprisonment
  2. Mpox Advisory: Health Secretary Advises States And UTs To Strengthen Preventive Measures | Key Details
  3. Paracetamol, Pan-D Among 50+ Drugs Flagged As 'Not Of Standard Quality' | Full List
  4. PM Modi Calls Launch Of PARAM Rudra Supercomputers A ‘Big Achievement’ | Key details
  5. Day In Pics: September 26 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Why All We Imagine As Light Could Have Been India’s Strongest Oscar Bid
  2. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC
  3. #MeToo: Malayalam Actor Edavela Babu Arrested In Sexual Assault Case, Later Released
  4. Totoro For The Young And The Old: On Hayao Miyazaki’s Transcendental Cinema
  5. Actor-Legislator M Mukesh Arrested In Rape Case By SIT And Released On Bail
US News
  1. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  2. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
  3. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  5. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
World News
  1. David's Sling, Iron Dome And More: Israel's Defence System Explained
  2. Russia-Ukraine: Overnight Russian Airstrikes Target Kyiv For 5 Hours, Hit Power Grids
  3. Hezbollah Drone Commander Killed In Beirut Strikes; Israel Rejects Call For Ceasefire | Key Developments
  4. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  5. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
Latest Stories
  1. Why Has Indian-Origin Author Jhumpa Lahiri Turned Down Prestigious Award
  2. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test Preview: India Aim For Clean Sweep Against Bangladesh In Kanpur
  3. Nipah: Kerala's Annual Health Hazard Could Be Yet Another Impact Of Ecological Imbalance
  4. Shakib Al Hasan Set to Retire From Tests In Kanpur, Pushes For Farewell Match In Bangladesh
  5. 'Hindus Go Back': BAPS Temple Desecrated In California, 2nd Incident In 10 Days| A Look At Past Cases
  6. American Woman Dies In Sarco Capsule In Switzerland, Triggering Arrests And Ethical Debate | Controversy Explained
  7. Elections 2024 Wrap: PM Trolls Congress 'Infighting', Shah Says Party Would Impose 'Pak's Agenda' In J&K
  8. Ireland Vs South Africa, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE Vs RSA Match