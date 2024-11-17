Jon Jones Vs Stipe Miocic LIVE, UFC 309: Tybura Knocks Out Diniz In Prelim Card Action

Jon Jones. X | UFC

Welcome to the live coverage of the UFC 309 event. The wait is over and Jon Jones is set to return to the octagon after a hiatus of almost 20 months. He will defend his heavyweight title against another big name in Stipe Miocic. The stakes are high and it can not get any better than this with two top names up against each other fighting for the title. Another big match-up sees Charles Oliveira lock horns with Michael Chandler in a lightweight bout. The card is stacked with a whole lot of brilliant clashes. Follow it all here with OutlookIndia.

LIVE UPDATES