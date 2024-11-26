MMA

Full Card Revealed For ONE Friday Fights 89 On November 29

The most exciting weekly series in combat sports returns to Lumpinee Stadium in Asia primetime this week.

The world’s largest martial arts organization is back in Bangkok, Thailand, for another round of frantic combat sports action on November 29, as more rising stars look to earn their spot on ONE’s global roster.

Live in Asia primetime, ONE Friday Fights 89 will take at the world-famous Lumpinee Stadium with a dozen more adrenaline-fueled contests taking place across Muay Thai, MMA, and kickboxing.

The headline attraction sees the surging Yod-IQ Or Pimolsri lock horns with relentless Russian Kirill Khomutov in a thrilling bantamweight Muay Thai showdown.

After tasting defeat in September 2023, Yod-IQ has responded in magnificent fashion to produce a four-fight winning streak. The bantamweight brawler emerged victorious against a pair of stars in c and Mavlud Tifiyev before outworking prolific finisher Abdulla Dayakaev at ONE Friday Fights 82

The Thai striker has made a reputation for himself as a reality-checker, and he’ll look to give the same wake-up call to Khomutov. But the rugged Russian is looking for the biggest win of his promotional run.

Khomutov stands tall at 3-1 in ONE, with all three victories coming via devastating knockout. The 26-year-old dusted himself off and got back to winning ways emphatically last time around, and he’ll look to continue building his momentum versus Yod-IQ.

In another featured bout, Khunsuek Superbon Training Camp will look to reignite his fighting flame when he welcomes the legendary Samy “AK47” Sana back to ONE Championship in featherweight Muay Thai action.

Khunsuek got off to a great start in June when he defeated Thway Thit Win Hlaing across three rounds, but he suffered a knockout loss in his last appearance. The Thai would love nothing more than to get back in the win column against a revered veteran.

Sana, a former ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix finalist, was last seen in action at ONE: FIRST STRIKE in 2021, coming up short versus current ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Chingiz Allazov. On Friday, Sana will be desperate to reintroduce himself with a victory.

Elsewhere, teenage striking stars Rustam Yunusov and Toufiq Chabibi will collide in a fast and furious flyweight Muay Thai tilt.

The 17-year-old Yunusov has been perfect across two promotional outings, besting both opponents across three rounds. The Russian will be looking to make it three in a row when he meets 18-year-old Chabibi, who enters ONE with a 16-2 record. 

Additionally, two intriguing MMA bouts will take place, as Imran Satiev and Zhamoliddin Rakhmonzhonov open the show in flyweight action before Marwin Quirante tackles debutant Musa Musazade in a strawweight bout.  

Plus, Uzbekistan’s Uzair Ismoiljonov will greet Japanese striker Rikito in bantamweight kickboxing action.

Check out the full card below ahead of all the action on November 29. 

ONE Friday Fights 89 Fight Card

  • Yod-IQ Or Pimolsri vs. Kirill Khomutov (Muay Thai – bantamweight)
  • Petnamkhong Mongkolpet vs. Pataknin Sinbimuaythai (Muay Thai – 122-pound catchweight)
  • Tonglampoon FA Group vs. Mungkorn Boomdeksean (Muay Thai – 119-pound catchweight)
  • Mahahin Petkiatpet vs. Dionatha Santos Tobias (Muay Thai – 118-pound catchweight)
  • Songpandin Chor Kaewwiset vs. Lothong Kruaynaimuanggym (Muay Thai – 128-pound)
  • Pol Pascual vs. Petkiri Pongsevenfarm (Muay Thai – 126-pound catchweight)
  • Khunsuek Superbon Training Camp vs. Samy Sana (Muay Thai – featherweight)
  • Rustam Yunusov vs. Alfie Ponting (Muay Thai – flyweight)
  • Uzair Ismoiljonov vs. Rikito (Kickboxing – bantamweight)
  • Tantang Suansunandhagym vs. Waka Tsujii (Muay Thai – atomweight)
  • Marwin Quirante vs. Musa Musazade (MMA – strawweight)
  • Imran Satiev vs. Zhamoliddin Rakhmonzhonov (MMA – flyweight)

