Ferencvaros 1-1 Viktoria Plzen, UEFA Europa League: 10-Man Hosts Snatch Dramatic Draw With Pesic’s 94th Minute Header

Fans of Ferencvaros cheer their team after the Europa League soccer match between Ferencvaros and Viktoria Plzen at the Groupama Arena stadium, Budapest, Hungary.
Plzen's Merchas Doski, right, kicks the ball ahead of Ferencvaros' Jonathan Levi during the Europa League soccer match between Ferencvaros and Viktoria Plzen at the Groupama Arena stadium, Budapest, Hungary.
Plzen's Matej Vydra, right, heads the ball ahead of Ferencvaros' Callum O'Dowda during the Europa League soccer match between Ferencvaros and Viktoria Plzen at the Groupama Arena stadium, Budapest, Hungary.
Plzen's Merchas Doski in action during the Europa League soccer match between Ferencvaros and Viktoria Plzen at the Groupama Arena stadium, Budapest, Hungary.
Plzen's Jan Paluska, left, challenges for the ball with Ferencvaros' Barnabas Varga during the Europa League soccer match between Ferencvaros and Viktoria Plzen at the Groupama Arena stadium, Budapest, Hungary.
Referee Sander van der Eijk shows a red card to Ferencvaros' Cebrail Makreckis during the Europa League soccer match between Ferencvaros and Viktoria Plzen at the Groupama Arena stadium, Budapest, Hungary.
Plzen's Amar Memic, right, challenges for the ball with Ferencvaros' Toon Raemaekers during the Europa League soccer match between Ferencvaros and Viktoria Plzen at the Groupama Arena stadium, Budapest, Hungary.
Ferencvaros' Cebrail Makreckis kicks the ball ahead of Plzen's Vaclav Jemelka during the Europa League soccer match between Ferencvaros and Viktoria Plzen at the Groupama Arena stadium, Budapest, Hungary.
Referee Sander van der Eijk shows a yellow card to Ferencvaros' Aleksandar Pesic during the Europa League soccer match between Ferencvaros and Viktoria Plzen at the Groupama Arena stadium, Budapest, Hungary.
Plzen's Amar Memic controls the ball in the air during the Europa League soccer match between Ferencvaros and Viktoria Plzen at the Groupama Arena stadium, Budapest, Hungary.