Football

Ferencvaros 1-1 Viktoria Plzen, UEFA Europa League: 10-Man Hosts Snatch Dramatic Draw With Pesic’s 94th Minute Header

Ferencvaros salvaged a memorable point with a 94th minute leveller against Viktoria Plzen in their UEFA Europa League opener on Thursday evening, keeping their unbeaten run alive across all competitions. Plzen initially seized control in Budapest, going ahead as Rafiu Durosinmi finished a slick move in the first half. The hosts faced an uphill battle after Cebrail Makreckis was sent off for a second yellow card, but Robbie Keane’s men continued to threaten. Ferencvaros missed opportunities as both sides traded chances, and with seconds left, Aleksandar Pesic powered home a header to snatch a dramatic 1-1 draw. Despite playing with ten men, Fradi extended their run, while Plzen were left to rue wasted chances on a night packed with Europa League tension.

UEFA Europa League soccer Ferencvaros vs Viktoria Plzen_1
UEFA Europa League: Ferencvaros vs Viktoria Plzen | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

Fans of Ferencvaros cheer their team after the Europa League soccer match between Ferencvaros and Viktoria Plzen at the Groupama Arena stadium, Budapest, Hungary.

2/11
UEFA Europa League soccer Ferencvaros vs Viktoria Plzen_Merchas Doski
UEFA Europa League: Ferencvaros vs Viktoria Plzen | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

Plzen's Merchas Doski, right, kicks the ball ahead of Ferencvaros' Jonathan Levi during the Europa League soccer match between Ferencvaros and Viktoria Plzen at the Groupama Arena stadium, Budapest, Hungary.

3/11
UEFA Europa League soccer Ferencvaros vs Viktoria Plzen_Matej Vydra
UEFA Europa League: Ferencvaros vs Viktoria Plzen | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

Plzen's Matej Vydra, right, heads the ball ahead of Ferencvaros' Callum O'Dowda during the Europa League soccer match between Ferencvaros and Viktoria Plzen at the Groupama Arena stadium, Budapest, Hungary.

4/11
UEFA Europa League soccer Ferencvaros vs Viktoria Plzen_Merchas Doski
UEFA Europa League: Ferencvaros vs Viktoria Plzen | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

Plzen's Merchas Doski in action during the Europa League soccer match between Ferencvaros and Viktoria Plzen at the Groupama Arena stadium, Budapest, Hungary.

5/11
UEFA Europa League soccer Ferencvaros vs Viktoria Plzen_ Jan Paluska
UEFA Europa League: Ferencvaros vs Viktoria Plzen | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

Plzen's Jan Paluska, left, challenges for the ball with Ferencvaros' Barnabas Varga during the Europa League soccer match between Ferencvaros and Viktoria Plzen at the Groupama Arena stadium, Budapest, Hungary.

6/11
UEFA Europa League soccer Ferencvaros vs Viktoria Plzen_Sander van der Eijk
UEFA Europa League: Ferencvaros vs Viktoria Plzen | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

Referee Sander van der Eijk shows a red card to Ferencvaros' Cebrail Makreckis during the Europa League soccer match between Ferencvaros and Viktoria Plzen at the Groupama Arena stadium, Budapest, Hungary.

7/11
UEFA Europa League soccer Ferencvaros vs Viktoria Plzen_Amar Memic
UEFA Europa League: Ferencvaros vs Viktoria Plzen | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

Plzen's Amar Memic, right, challenges for the ball with Ferencvaros' Toon Raemaekers during the Europa League soccer match between Ferencvaros and Viktoria Plzen at the Groupama Arena stadium, Budapest, Hungary.

8/11
UEFA Europa League soccer Ferencvaros vs Viktoria Plzen_Cebrail Makreckis
UEFA Europa League: Ferencvaros vs Viktoria Plzen | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

Ferencvaros' Cebrail Makreckis kicks the ball ahead of Plzen's Vaclav Jemelka during the Europa League soccer match between Ferencvaros and Viktoria Plzen at the Groupama Arena stadium, Budapest, Hungary.

9/11
UEFA Europa League soccer Ferencvaros vs Viktoria Plzen_Cebrail Makreckis
UEFA Europa League: Ferencvaros vs Viktoria Plzen | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

Ferencvaros' Cebrail Makreckis kicks the ball ahead of Plzen's Vaclav Jemelka during the Europa League soccer match between Ferencvaros and Viktoria Plzen at the Groupama Arena stadium, Budapest, Hungary.

10/11
UEFA Europa League soccer Ferencvaros vs Viktoria Plzen_Referee Sander van der Eijk
UEFA Europa League: Ferencvaros vs Viktoria Plzen | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

Referee Sander van der Eijk shows a yellow card to Ferencvaros' Aleksandar Pesic during the Europa League soccer match between Ferencvaros and Viktoria Plzen at the Groupama Arena stadium, Budapest, Hungary.

11/11
UEFA Europa League soccer Ferencvaros vs Viktoria Plzen_Amar Memic
UEFA Europa League: Ferencvaros vs Viktoria Plzen | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

Plzen's Amar Memic controls the ball in the air during the Europa League soccer match between Ferencvaros and Viktoria Plzen at the Groupama Arena stadium, Budapest, Hungary.

