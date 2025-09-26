Football

Ferencvaros 1-1 Viktoria Plzen, UEFA Europa League: 10-Man Hosts Snatch Dramatic Draw With Pesic’s 94th Minute Header

Ferencvaros salvaged a memorable point with a 94th minute leveller against Viktoria Plzen in their UEFA Europa League opener on Thursday evening, keeping their unbeaten run alive across all competitions. Plzen initially seized control in Budapest, going ahead as Rafiu Durosinmi finished a slick move in the first half. The hosts faced an uphill battle after Cebrail Makreckis was sent off for a second yellow card, but Robbie Keane’s men continued to threaten. Ferencvaros missed opportunities as both sides traded chances, and with seconds left, Aleksandar Pesic powered home a header to snatch a dramatic 1-1 draw. Despite playing with ten men, Fradi extended their run, while Plzen were left to rue wasted chances on a night packed with Europa League tension.