Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani, right, celebrates with his teammates after the Dodgers clinched the National League West title against the Arizona Diamondbacks during a baseball game at Chase Field in Phoenix.
Los Angeles Dodgers players and coaches after the Dodgers clinched the National League West title against the Arizona Diamondbacks during a baseball game at Chase Field in Phoenix.
Los Angeles Dodgers first base Enrique Hernández (8) and Miquel Rojas, right, celebrate after the Dodgers clinched the National League West title against the Arizona Diamondbacks during a baseball game at Chase Field in Phoenix.
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) shares a laugh with his catcher Dalton Rushing, left, after pitching six scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks during a baseball game in Phoenix.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman, left, and Teoscar Hernández, middle, are greeted by Mookie Betts, right center, and Shohei Ohtani, right, after the pair scored on Freeman's home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Phoenix.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani gestures after hitting a home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Phoenix.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani watches his home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman gets high-fives from teammates in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the second inning of a baseball game in Phoenix.
Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Jalen Beeks throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning of a baseball game in Phoenix.
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game in Phoenix.