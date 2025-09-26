Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers Run Riot In Arizona To Seal NL West Title

Los Angeles Dodgers sealed their 12th National League West title in last 13 seasons with an emphatic 8-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday afternoon in Phoenix. Freddie Freeman went deep twice while Shohei Ohtani and Andy Pages hit a homer each to set up Dodgers' win. Ohtani's home run was his 54th of season, helping him tie his previous season's mark. Yoshinobu Yamamoto had another strong outing with six shutout innings.