Deep Dive: How Alexis Nicolas Became The Undefeated ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Champion

The 26-year-old phenom will defend his belt in a rematch with former king Regian Eersel at ONE Fight Night 25.

Alexis “Barboza” Nicolas’ career has taken a seismic upward shift in 2024, as he went from a ONE Championship debutant to the top lightweight kickboxer on the planet in a matter of months.

Nicolas ended Regian “The Immortal” Eersel’s dominant reign to claim the ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Title back in April, and he will defend the belt against Eersel in a highly anticipated rematch at ONE Fight Night 25 on Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, October 4.  

The undefeated Frenchman’s rise to the top might have surprised fans, but he has put years into his craft to reach these great heights and achieve success. 

Here, we break down the 26-year-old’s game ahead of his first World Title defense at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. 

A Simple Formula

Nicolas uses a simple formula that works well without overcomplicating his offense.  

Although he spent most of his earlier years in savate – a French martial art that has a reputation for flashy kicks – “Barboza” took to the professional kickboxing rule set instantly and looks like a veteran only two years later. 

The Mahmoudi Gym representative bases his attacks mostly on punches and low kicks, more akin to what is known as the Dutch style. 

While he can intersperse other techniques, they are less frequent, which can make them more unexpected and effective when he does try to launch flying knees or spinning kicks.  

Heavy Low Kicks 

Low kicks are one of Nicolas’ most effective weapons, which again shows his adaptability from savate, in which only the foot is allowed to make contact.  

Now, the Frenchman chops his opponents down with his shins at full power, often employing them early and often to lay his foundations.  

This was the case in both of his ONE wins over Magomed Magomedov and Eersel, as his first-round bludgeonings of their lead legs set him off to strong starts.

Those strikes can hinder any attempts to close the distance and rack up damage for the later rounds. 

As those rivals become more wary of his low kicks, “Barboza” switches up well to the body and occasionally the head, while also bringing in his heavier boxing combinations.  

A Concussive Right Hand 

Nicolas throws heavy hands, but his biggest tool is a straight right that he relies upon to do most of the damage.  

He’s not a prolific jabber, but he will set up a long right behind it or simply lead with the power hand to the head. It is a concussive strike that has knocked out several opponents and even produced a key knockdown of Eersel.  

The power of the punch forces big reactions from his foes, which can then open up Nicolas’ left hooks to the body or head.  

It only takes one right hand to change the course of a fight, and “Barboza” knows he always has that in his locker.  

A Threat Under Fire

Staying long with straight punches and kicks is Nicolas’ wheelhouse, but he’s also comfortable under fire and inside the pocket. If his opponents press, he can stand his ground to counter and won’t be bullied in close. 

By planting his feet and swinging hard, the Frenchman poses a dangerous threat that means his adversaries can’t attack with impunity. 

When Eersel tried to build up some momentum and press in their first meeting, “Barboza” welcomed him in with a crunching right hand that put him on the canvas.  

Unbroken Confidence 

Technique and attributes are crucial, but they are fortified by a fighter who truly believes in his ability to win.  

At 24-0 in his professional career, Nicolas only knows success, and this will allow him to fight confidently with a belief in his own skill set.  

He was the underdog in his first matchup with Eersel but didn’t let that faze him, earning a hard-fought decision over five rounds.  

Now that he’s shown he can defeat “The Immortal” when few expected he could, Nicolas will surely enter the rematch with even more conviction in his ability to retain the gold.  

