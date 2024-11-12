MMA

BJJ Icon Marcelo Garcia Comes Out Of Retirement To Join ONE Championship

The all-time great will make his long-awaited return to compete in ONE's submission grappling divisions.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
ONE Championship
ONE Championship
info_icon

Legendary Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu competitor Marcelo Garcia is coming out of retirement to compete in ONE Championship’s ever-expanding submission grappling ranks.

Regarded by many as the single greatest BJJ athlete in history, the 41-year-old’s return to competition marks massive news in the submission grappling and BJJ world.

The Brazilian boasts a lengthy and unmatched list of high-level accomplishments.

In gi competitions, he is a five-time IBJJF World Champion, as well as a Pan-American Champion and multiple-time Brazilian National Champion.

His accolades in no-gi are perhaps even more impressive. Garcia is a four-time winner of the prestigious ADCC World Championships. What’s more, he is a multiple-time ADCC medalist in the openweight division – an incredible feat for an athlete who competes at just 170 pounds.

Those accomplishments alone are enough to cement Garcia as an all-time great and an undeniable icon of the sport. What sets him apart, though, is his absurdly high submission rate.

His unforgettable run at the 2007 ADCC World Championships, for example, saw him submit seven of his eight world-class opponents, losing only to heavyweight competitor Robert Drysdale in the final of the openweight division.

Over the course of his illustrious career, Garcia has been an innovator of technique and is largely responsible for popularizing his style of butterfly guard, guillotine choke, and arm-drag back-takes that led him to unprecedented success.

Much to the delight of fans around the world, this decorated legend will now make his long-awaited return to action on the global stage of martial arts.

Source

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Mumbai Vs Services Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane In Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 5 Match
  2. Haryana Vs Kerala Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group C Round 5 Match
  3. India Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I Preview: Suryakumar's Men Target Better Batting Show In Centurion
  4. Madhya Pradesh Vs Bengal Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group C Round 5 Match
  5. Hong Kong Vs Tanzania Toss Update, ICC CWC Challenge League B 2024-26: HK Field First In Entebbe - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. India Vs Malaysia: Players Believing In Our Style Of Play Is Key, Says Manolo Marquez
  2. UEFA Nations League: Martin Odegaard Given Time To Recover As Arsenal Star Pulls Out Of Norway Squad
  3. Premier League: Ruben Dias Dares Manchester City's Critics To Doubt Team
  4. La Liga: Barcelona's Yamal, Lewandowski Sidelined Due To Injuries
  5. MLS Cup: Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Lose 3-2 To Atlanta United, Knocked Out Of Play-Offs
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals: Casper Ruud Stuns Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev And Jannik Sinner Secure Wins
  2. ATP Finals: Alcaraz Struggles With Stomach Issue In Loss To Ruud, Zverev Beats Rublev
  3. ATP Finals 2024: In-Form Zverev Edges Rublev To Kickstart Hat-Trick Hunt
  4. ATP Finals: Carlos Alcaraz 'Didn't Feel Completely Well' In Shock Casper Ruud Defeat
  5. ATP Finals: Casper Ruud Stuns Carlos Alcaraz To Claim His 50th Tour-Level Win Of Season
Hockey News
  1. India 2-2 South Korea Live Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Final Quarter Underway
  2. China Vs Malaysia, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: CHN Crush MAS 5-0 In Clinical Victory
  3. Thailand Vs Japan, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: JPN Break Thai Defense To Secure 1-1 Draw
  4. China Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch CHN-W Vs MAS-W Match
  5. India Vs South Korea Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs KOR-W Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: November 12, 2024
  2. Delhi, Lahore – The Estranged Neighbours Continue To Battle Toxic Air
  3. Dehradun: Car Crashes Into Truck Killing Six Students, One Injured
  4. Maharashtra Sees Highest Farmer Suicides Yet The Issue Is Away From Elections
  5. J&K: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Militants In Bandipora
Entertainment News
  1. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
  2. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
  3. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  4. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  5. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
US News
  1. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
  2. The Winners Of The US Presidential Election: Men
  3. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  4. After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know
  5. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
World News
  1. COP29 In Azerbaijan: Climate Funding, Fossil Fuels And More On Agenda| All You Need To Know
  2. Heavy Layer Of Smog Covers Pakistan As Air Quality Remains Poor 
  3. How The Gisele Pelicot Case Is Pushing France To Redefine Rape Laws
  4. Delhi, Lahore – The Estranged Neighbours Continue To Battle Toxic Air
  5. Sri Lanka: President Holds More Pledges As Campaigning Closes For Parliamentary Poll
Latest Stories
  1. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
  2. IPL 2025: KL Rahul Breaks Silence On LSG Exit Ahead Of Mega Auction
  3. Horoscope Today, November 12, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: Indian Blind Cricket Team Awaits Govt Clearance To Travel To Pakistan
  5. What Is 4B Movement And Why Are American Women Googling It?
  6. MLS Cup: Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Lose 3-2 To Atlanta United, Knocked Out Of Play-Offs
  7. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Virat Kohli Takes Over Media Front Pages In Australia On Arrival
  8. Election Wrap: Uddhav Claims 'Bag Check' Ahead Of Poll Rally; JMM Releases Manifesto