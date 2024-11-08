MMA

Anatoly Malykhin Predicts The Biggest Fights At ONE 169

The three-division MMA king shares his predictions for the biggest matchups on the stacked ONE 169 card.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
ONE Championship
ONE Championship
info_icon

The main event of ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug on Prime Video will see reigning three-division MMA kingpin Anatoly “Sladkiy” Malykhin put his ONE Heavyweight MMA World Title on the line against Senegalese sensation “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane live in U.S. primetime on November 8.

That blockbuster event goes down at Bangkok’s historic Lumpinee Stadium, and before the heavyweight behemoths lock horns in the headlining attraction, the card will feature no shortage of pivotal matchups.

A fight fan to his core, Malykhin recently took some time away from his busy training schedule to break down some of ONE 169’s biggest fights.

Amir Aliakbari Vs. Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida

“Sladkiy” will undoubtedly be paying close attention to the heavyweight MMA clash between heavy-handed Iranian Amir Aliakbari and legendary Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu icon Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida.

The winner of that bout will likely be next in line for a crack at the ONE Heavyweight MMA World Title.

In 2021, Malykhin scored an unforgettable knockout win over Aliakbari, so he’s familiar with the 36-year-old’s world-class wrestling and terrifying punching power. He’s also aware that “Buchecha” is the division’s most talented submission artist, making him a threat to finish fights at any given time.

The heavyweight MMA king told onefc.com:

“Aliakbari has stepped up his game recently and is feeling strong in MMA. His boxing has improved, his cardio is on point, and his grappling has always been solid. So, ‘Buchecha’ could face real challenges here. But if ‘Buchecha’ can jump in for a takedown early in the fight and manage to bring Aliakbari down, he might secure the victory.”

Ultimately, Malykhin expects Aliakbari to survive the Brazilian’s submission attacks early and gain momentum as the fight reaches the later rounds.

He added:

“If the fight drags on, it’ll be tough for ‘Buchecha,’ as he tends to lose his footing when taking hits and can forget his jiu-jitsu. That’s why I’m backing Aliakbari in this fight.”

Kade Ruotolo Vs. Ahmed Mujtaba

“Buchecha” won’t be the only BJJ specialist competing at ONE 169, as reigning ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Champion Kade Ruotolo will return for his second career MMA fight when he takes on Pakistani veteran Ahmed “Wolverine” Mujtaba.

Malykhin was impressed by the skills Ruotolo showed in his MMA debut in June at ONE 167 when the American held his own on the feet before securing a fight-ending rear-naked choke against Blake Cooper late in the first round.

With that in mind, “Sladkiy” expects to see the 21-year-old BJJ superstar move to 2-0 in MMA:

“I don’t know Kade’s opponent too well, but I see a big future in MMA for Ruotolo. In his last fight, he surprisingly chose to stand and strike, which was unexpected — I thought he’d go straight to grappling. But he kept his distance, showed solid striking, and proved he’s seriously committed to developing in MMA. He has a sharp mind and high fight IQ, so I think he’ll have no issues in this bout, either.”

Rodtang Jitmuangnon Vs. Jacob Smith

Finally, Malykhin knows that the fans in Bangkok and the millions watching around the world are in for a treat when Thai fan-favorite Rodtang “The Iron Man” Jitmuangnon takes on #3-ranked contender Jacob Smith in the evening’s co-main event.

In short, Malykhin expects fireworks from Rodtang.

He says that the Thai’s fearless, forward-marching style and relentless pursuit of the finish will carry him to victory on November 8:

“As for Rodtang, I don’t know his opponent very well, but Rodtang always puts on a show. He goes forward, seeks out a tough fight, wants his opponent to land punches, and then hits back himself. He gives the fans exactly what they want. I expect an exciting fight from him and, of course, a knockout.”

Source

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Australia Vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs PAK Match On TV And Online
  2. AUS Vs PAK, 2nd ODI: Haris Rauf's Fifer Helps Pakistan Thrash Australia In Adelaide, Level Series 1-1
  3. AUS Vs PAK 2nd ODI: Rauf, Ayub Help Visitors Level Series
  4. Sri Lanka A Tour Of Pakistan 2024 Guide Live Streaming: Full Squads, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  5. Australia Vs Pakistan 2nd ODI, Highlights: Ayub, Rauf Star As PAK Beat AUS By Nine Wickets In Adelaide | PAK - 169/1; AUS - 163
Football News
  1. East Bengal FC Vs Mohammedan Sporting, Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When, Where To Watch
  2. Chennaiyin FC Vs Mumbai City FC, Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When, Where To Watch
  3. Galatasaray Vs Tottenham: Osimhen Scores A Brace In Narrow Win - In Pics
  4. Chelsea Vs FC Noah: Blues Thump Armenian Club At Stamford Bridge - In Pics
  5. Man United Vs PAOK: Diallo Shines As Red Devils Win At Old Trafford - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Qinwen Zheng Vs Barbora Krejcikova, WTA Finals 2024: When, Where To Watch 1st Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
  2. WTA Finals 2024: Barbora Krejcikova Beats Coco Gauff To Enter Semi-Finals
  3. WTA Finals 2024: Iga Swiatek Shocked By Early Exit, Despite Dominating Daria Kasatkina In Riyadh
  4. Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024 Live Streaming: Draw, Schedule, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  5. ATP Finals 2024 Live Streaming: Groups, Schedule, Prize Money And Where To Watch On TV And Online
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Guide: Schedule, Format, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  4. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: November 08, 2024
  2. UP Women Commission Proposes Ban On Men Tailoring Women's Clothes | Know Why
  3. Salman Khan Receives Another Threat From Bishnoi Gang Over Song Lyrics
  4. J&K Assembly Sees Third Day Of Chaos On Article 370; BJP MLAs Hold Parallel Session In Protest
  5. SC Overrules 1967 Verdict, Sets Criteria For AMU’s Minority Status
Entertainment News
  1. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  2. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  3. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  4. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  5. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
US News
  1. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
  2. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
  3. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  4. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
  5. A Trump White House Is Comfort Zone For India, Unless...
World News
  1. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
  2. What A Trump Win Means For The Two-Nation Theory
  3. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
  4. Canada Orders Dissolution Of TikTok's Business Without Blocking Access
  5. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
Latest Stories
  1. D Gukesh Vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship 2024: Check Head-To-Head Record
  2. Man United Vs PAOK: Diallo Shines As Red Devils Win At Old Trafford - In Pics
  3. Contradiction, Your Honour: The Legacy Of Justice Chandrachud
  4. Amid Jharkhand's Hindutva Vs Adivasi Identity Battle, A New 'Other' Emerges
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 8, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  6. What A Trump Win Means For The Two-Nation Theory
  7. Two Village Defence Guards Killed By Militants In J&K's Kishtwar
  8. WI Vs ENG: Alzarri Joseph Suspended For Two Matches Over On-Field Dispute With Captain