Anatoly Malykhin Predicts The Biggest Fights At ONE 169

The main event of ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug on Prime Video will see reigning three-division MMA kingpin Anatoly “Sladkiy” Malykhin put his ONE Heavyweight MMA World Title on the line against Senegalese sensation “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane live in U.S. primetime on November 8.
That blockbuster event goes down at Bangkok’s historic Lumpinee Stadium, and before the heavyweight behemoths lock horns in the headlining attraction, the card will feature no shortage of pivotal matchups.
A fight fan to his core, Malykhin recently took some time away from his busy training schedule to break down some of ONE 169’s biggest fights.
Amir Aliakbari Vs. Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida
“Sladkiy” will undoubtedly be paying close attention to the heavyweight MMA clash between heavy-handed Iranian Amir Aliakbari and legendary Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu icon Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida.
The winner of that bout will likely be next in line for a crack at the ONE Heavyweight MMA World Title.
In 2021, Malykhin scored an unforgettable knockout win over Aliakbari, so he’s familiar with the 36-year-old’s world-class wrestling and terrifying punching power. He’s also aware that “Buchecha” is the division’s most talented submission artist, making him a threat to finish fights at any given time.
“Aliakbari has stepped up his game recently and is feeling strong in MMA. His boxing has improved, his cardio is on point, and his grappling has always been solid. So, ‘Buchecha’ could face real challenges here. But if ‘Buchecha’ can jump in for a takedown early in the fight and manage to bring Aliakbari down, he might secure the victory.”
Ultimately, Malykhin expects Aliakbari to survive the Brazilian’s submission attacks early and gain momentum as the fight reaches the later rounds.
He added:
“If the fight drags on, it’ll be tough for ‘Buchecha,’ as he tends to lose his footing when taking hits and can forget his jiu-jitsu. That’s why I’m backing Aliakbari in this fight.”
Kade Ruotolo Vs. Ahmed Mujtaba
“Buchecha” won’t be the only BJJ specialist competing at ONE 169, as reigning ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Champion Kade Ruotolo will return for his second career MMA fight when he takes on Pakistani veteran Ahmed “Wolverine” Mujtaba.
Malykhin was impressed by the skills Ruotolo showed in his MMA debut in June at ONE 167 when the American held his own on the feet before securing a fight-ending rear-naked choke against Blake Cooper late in the first round.
With that in mind, “Sladkiy” expects to see the 21-year-old BJJ superstar move to 2-0 in MMA:
“I don’t know Kade’s opponent too well, but I see a big future in MMA for Ruotolo. In his last fight, he surprisingly chose to stand and strike, which was unexpected — I thought he’d go straight to grappling. But he kept his distance, showed solid striking, and proved he’s seriously committed to developing in MMA. He has a sharp mind and high fight IQ, so I think he’ll have no issues in this bout, either.”
Rodtang Jitmuangnon Vs. Jacob Smith
Finally, Malykhin knows that the fans in Bangkok and the millions watching around the world are in for a treat when Thai fan-favorite Rodtang “The Iron Man” Jitmuangnon takes on #3-ranked contender Jacob Smith in the evening’s co-main event.
In short, Malykhin expects fireworks from Rodtang.
He says that the Thai’s fearless, forward-marching style and relentless pursuit of the finish will carry him to victory on November 8:
“As for Rodtang, I don’t know his opponent very well, but Rodtang always puts on a show. He goes forward, seeks out a tough fight, wants his opponent to land punches, and then hits back himself. He gives the fans exactly what they want. I expect an exciting fight from him and, of course, a knockout.”