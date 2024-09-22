MMA

5 Reasons To Watch ONE Friday Fights 81: Superbon Vs. Nattawut On September 27

The stacked Asia primetime card features the best of the best in both Muay Thai and kickboxing.

ONE Friday Fights 81: Superbon vs. Nattawut is stacked with exciting matchups and plenty of high stakes.

Whether it’s veterans vying for World Title contention or rising stars trying to reach the next level, every athlete has a reason to give it their all in Asia primetime on Friday, September 27. 

Battling in front of the knowledgeable crowd at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the competitors will also be motivated to leave a lasting impression on fans across the globe.

Here are five of the biggest reasons to watch this all-striking showcase of elite Muay Thai and kickboxing.

#1 A Main Event That Could Change The Future  

The headliner is a crucial featherweight Muay Thai clash between #1-ranked contender Superbon and #2-ranked “Smokin” Jo Nattawut

Already the current ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion, Superbon is itching for a rematch with Muay Thai king Tawanchai PK Saenchai after a close defeat for the gold last December. 

Nattawut is already lined up for that challenge at ONE 169: Atlanta on November 8, so a victory in this three-rounder would likely make Superbon a shoo-in to face the winner.   

On the other side of the equation, Nattawut would gain a massive confidence boost for his matchup with Tawanchai if he can defeat Superbon. Moreover, “Smokin” Jo might even make a case to go for kickboxing gold in the future.

With so many World Championship implications, both men will fight harder than ever to claim the victory. 

#2 Japanese Superstar Takeru Makes Big Return 

Although he didn’t get the win, Takeru “The Natural Born Crusher” Segawa put on an incredible display in his ONE debut against Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Title.  

Despite taking plenty of damage, the Japanese icon looked close to finishing “The Kicking Machine” at one point, though Superlek would ultimately win via decision.

Because it was so exciting, the defeat didn’t dull the appetite of ONE fans to see Takeru back in action. 

He’ll now return in another potential thriller against 19-year-old Myanmar phenom Thant Zin as they throw down in a flyweight kickboxing clash.  

With back-to-back knockouts in ONE so far, Thant Zin is a dangerous foe who is looking to become the future face of Myanmar martial arts.

He and Takeruo are both big punchers, so expect bodies to hit the floor when they start trading toe-to-toe. 

#3 Thai Icons Look To Make Big Statements 

Former ONE World Champions and Muay Thai legends Nong-O Hama and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao are aiming to prove they can still show the young guns a trick or two.  

Nong-O ruled the bantamweight Muay Thai division for five years, going 10-0 with eight World Title wins, but back-to-back defeats saw him lose his belt – and his untouchable aura. 

However, the Thai’s recent win over Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai proved he’s still a threat in the top tier, and a win over undefeated Russian sensation Kiamran Nabati (21-0) could put him on a course back to the gold.

Sam-A’s resume included the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title and the ONE Strawweight Muay Thai and Kickboxing World Titles, but he’s suffered two losses in his last three outings. 

Both of those defeats have come against pound-for-pound great Prajanchai PK Saenchai, so that doesn’t mean Sam-A is down and out. A win over Akram Hamidi on September 27 could see him kick-start yet another revival.  

#4 Former Kickboxing World Champions Throw Down In Key Clash

The fact that Hiroki Akimoto and Ilias Ennahachi will duke it out in a three-round non-title fight shows just how stacked the bantamweight kickboxing division is. 

Akimoto is the former king of the division, while Ennahachi held the ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Title before he vacated the belt to move up in weight. The former now sits at #2 in the divisional rankings, which means there’s a lot to play for on September 27.

Ennahachi scored an impressive second-round knockout over Aliasghar Ghodratisaraskan in his only bantamweight appearance to date, but a victory over the Japanese star would give him access to the upper echelon.  

With so many elite operators around them in the division, neither striker can afford a loss, bringing more fire to this crucial battle. 

#5 The Bantamweight Showcase Continues 

The bantamweight Muay Thai division is just as heated as its kickboxing counterpart, and there are more matchups between some of the names trying to establish themselves at the top. 

Nong-O and Nabati are each out to make a statement, and two other bouts could have serious implications when Suablack Tor Pran49 faces Kulabdam, and Nabil Anane takes on Soe Lin Oo

Suablack’s 6-1 ONE record comes with four knockouts, but he won’t have an easy night against “Left Meteorite,” who has four finishes in his seven ONE wins to date.  

Kulabdam has faced the best of the best, while Suablack wants to be among that cohort to work toward the top-five rankings.  

Meanwhile, #4-ranked Anane has been on fire with four straight wins since his debut loss to Superlek, and his opponent, Soe Lin Oo, is 3-0 with a 100 percent finishing rate at ONE Friday Fights.  

All of these athletes have the skills and power to disrupt the bantamweight Muay Thai top order, but there’s no easy path, and it’ll take a colossal effort to move past the elite competition.  

