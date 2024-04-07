Sports

MLS: Lionel Messi Scores On Return As Inter Miami Hold Colarado Rapids 2-2 - In Pics

Lionel Messi scored in his return for Inter Miami in their 2-2 draw against the Colorado Rapids in Major League Soccer. Messi has been out of action since he was subbed off during the Champions Cup match against Nashville on March 13, missing four Inter Miami games and two with Argentina during his period on the sidelines. He returned to the field on Saturday night from the bench, scoring and equalising in the 58th minute after Colorado forward Rafael Navarro scored via penalty just before half-time. In his fourth goal in the MLS this season, Messi beat Rapids keeper Zach Steffen to the ball and took a low shot that struck the post before skittering across the goal, eventually crossing the line.

MLS Soccer: Inter Miami vs Colorado Rapids Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Colorado Rapids, including midfielder Cole Bassett (23), celebrate a goal against Inter Miami by forward Rafael Navarro, obscured, during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

MLS Soccer: Inter Miami vs Colorado Rapids Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
Inter Miami forward Leo Afonso (73) celebrates with defender Franco Negri, left, after scoring against the Colorado Rapids during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

MLS Soccer: Inter Miami vs Colorado Rapids Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
Colorado Rapids forward Rafael Navarro (9) scores against Inter Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender (1) on a penalty kick during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

MLS Soccer: Inter Miami vs Colorado Rapids Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
A young fan, center, celebrates as she is carried off by security after running onto the field to reach Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (not shown) during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Colorado Rapids in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

MLS Soccer: Inter Miami vs Colorado Rapids Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) reacts after an unsuccessful scoring-attempt on a free kick during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Colorado Rapids in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

MLS Soccer: Inter Miami vs Colorado Rapids Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
Inter Miami players celebrate after a goal by Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (partially obscured) during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Colorado Rapids in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

MLS Soccer: Inter Miami vs Colorado Rapids Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
Colorado Rapids defender Sebastian Anderson, front, beats out Inter Miami midfielder Diego Gomez, top, for a header during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

MLS Soccer: Inter Miami vs Colorado Rapids Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
An Inter Miami fan holds up a goat mask as she dances in the stands ahead of an MLS soccer match against the Colorado Rapids in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

MLS Soccer: Inter Miami vs Colorado Rapids Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
Colorado Rapids defender Moise Bombito, left, beats out Inter Miami forward Leo Afonso, right, for a high ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

MLS Soccer: Inter Miami vs Colorado Rapids Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
Colorado Rapids defender Moise Bombito, right, drives past Inter Miami forward Leonardo Campana, left, during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

