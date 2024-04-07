Sports

MLS: Lionel Messi Scores On Return As Inter Miami Hold Colarado Rapids 2-2 - In Pics

Lionel Messi scored in his return for Inter Miami in their 2-2 draw against the Colorado Rapids in Major League Soccer. Messi has been out of action since he was subbed off during the Champions Cup match against Nashville on March 13, missing four Inter Miami games and two with Argentina during his period on the sidelines. He returned to the field on Saturday night from the bench, scoring and equalising in the 58th minute after Colorado forward Rafael Navarro scored via penalty just before half-time. In his fourth goal in the MLS this season, Messi beat Rapids keeper Zach Steffen to the ball and took a low shot that struck the post before skittering across the goal, eventually crossing the line.