Colorado Rapids, including midfielder Cole Bassett (23), celebrate a goal against Inter Miami by forward Rafael Navarro, obscured, during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Inter Miami forward Leo Afonso (73) celebrates with defender Franco Negri, left, after scoring against the Colorado Rapids during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Colorado Rapids forward Rafael Navarro (9) scores against Inter Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender (1) on a penalty kick during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
A young fan, center, celebrates as she is carried off by security after running onto the field to reach Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (not shown) during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Colorado Rapids in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) reacts after an unsuccessful scoring-attempt on a free kick during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Colorado Rapids in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Inter Miami players celebrate after a goal by Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (partially obscured) during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Colorado Rapids in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Colorado Rapids defender Sebastian Anderson, front, beats out Inter Miami midfielder Diego Gomez, top, for a header during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
An Inter Miami fan holds up a goat mask as she dances in the stands ahead of an MLS soccer match against the Colorado Rapids in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Colorado Rapids defender Moise Bombito, left, beats out Inter Miami forward Leo Afonso, right, for a high ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Colorado Rapids defender Moise Bombito, right, drives past Inter Miami forward Leonardo Campana, left, during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.