MLS 2024: Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez Shine In Inter Miami's 3-1 Win Against Philadelphia Union - In Pics

Lionel Messi made a successful return after a lengthy absence, scoring two goals and assisting on the third to lead Inter Miami to a 3-1 victory over the Philadelphia Union. Messi had not played with Inter Miami since June 1 due to national team commitments and a right ankle injury. Luis Suarez contributed with an assist and secured Miami's win with a goal on Messi's assist during second-half stoppage time. Messi's first goal in the 26th minute levelled the score at 1-1. Four minutes later, Messi received a crossing pass inside the box and beat Philadelphia goalkeeper Andrew Rick with a 15-yard shot. Suarez had a goal in the 44th minute overturned after a video review ruled an offside infraction. Fans had barely settled in when Union forward Mikael Uhre stunned the home crowd with a goal just two minutes into the match.