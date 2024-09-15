Sports

MLS 2024: Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez Shine In Inter Miami's 3-1 Win Against Philadelphia Union - In Pics

Lionel Messi made a successful return after a lengthy absence, scoring two goals and assisting on the third to lead Inter Miami to a 3-1 victory over the Philadelphia Union. Messi had not played with Inter Miami since June 1 due to national team commitments and a right ankle injury. Luis Suarez contributed with an assist and secured Miami's win with a goal on Messi's assist during second-half stoppage time. Messi's first goal in the 26th minute levelled the score at 1-1. Four minutes later, Messi received a crossing pass inside the box and beat Philadelphia goalkeeper Andrew Rick with a 15-yard shot. Suarez had a goal in the 44th minute overturned after a video review ruled an offside infraction. Fans had barely settled in when Union forward Mikael Uhre stunned the home crowd with a goal just two minutes into the match.

MLS 2024: Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier

Inter Miami forward Luis Suárez (9) hugs Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) after he scored a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Philadelphia Union in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

1/9
MLS 2024: Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami
MLS 2024: Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) takes a selfie with a young teen who ran on the field shortly after he assisted on a goal by Luis Alvarez during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Philadelphia Union in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

2/9
MLS: Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union
MLS: Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier

Philadelphia Union midfielder D. Jean Jacques and Inter Miami midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi (30) go after the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

3/9
MLS: Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami
MLS: Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier

Inter Miami defender Jordi Alba (18) jumps over Philadelphia Union midfielder Alejandro Bedoya (11) during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

4/9
Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union
Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier

Inter Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender (1) deflects a corner kick during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Philadelphia Union in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

5/9
Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami
Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) kicks the ball away from Philadelphia Union midfielder Leon Flach (31) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

6/9
MLS Soccer Match: Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union
MLS Soccer Match: Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier

Teammates celebrate a goal by Philadelphia Union forward Mikael Uhre (7) during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Inter Miami in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

7/9
MLS Soccer Match: Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami
MLS Soccer Match: Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier

Inter Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender (1) is unable to catch a goal by Philadelphia Union forward Mikael Uhre (7) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

8/9
MLS Philadephia Inter Miami Soccer
MLS Philadephia Inter Miami Soccer Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier

Philadelphia Union defender Nathan Harriel (26) and Inter Miami midfielder Diego GÛmez (20) go after the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

9/9
MLS Inter Miami Philadephia Soccer
MLS Inter Miami Philadephia Soccer Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) its hugged by his teammates after scoring his second goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Philadelphia Union in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

