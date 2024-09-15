MLS 2024: Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez Shine In Inter Miami's 3-1 Win Against Philadelphia Union - In Pics

Inter Miami forward Luis Suárez (9) hugs Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) after he scored a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Philadelphia Union in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) takes a selfie with a young teen who ran on the field shortly after he assisted on a goal by Luis Alvarez during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Philadelphia Union in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Philadelphia Union midfielder D. Jean Jacques and Inter Miami midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi (30) go after the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Inter Miami defender Jordi Alba (18) jumps over Philadelphia Union midfielder Alejandro Bedoya (11) during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Inter Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender (1) deflects a corner kick during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Philadelphia Union in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) kicks the ball away from Philadelphia Union midfielder Leon Flach (31) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Teammates celebrate a goal by Philadelphia Union forward Mikael Uhre (7) during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Inter Miami in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Inter Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender (1) is unable to catch a goal by Philadelphia Union forward Mikael Uhre (7) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Philadelphia Union defender Nathan Harriel (26) and Inter Miami midfielder Diego GÛmez (20) go after the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) its hugged by his teammates after scoring his second goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Philadelphia Union in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.