Michael Schumacher Health Update: Jean Todt Claims He Still Watches Races With Formula One Legend

There are very few updates on the health of Formula One legend Michael Schumacher. The seven-time F1 champion suffered a near-fatal injury when skiing in 2013. The world has been kept in the dark about the 53-year-old's health conditions by his family. (More Sports News)

But the former FIA president and Ferrari boss Jean Todt has revealed that Michael Schumacher is well enough to follow the current F1 season.

Speaking to German broadcaster NTV on the sidelines of a ceremony to honour Michael Schumacher earlier this week, Todt said that "I don't miss Michael. I can see him. But of course, what I miss is what we used to do together."

"Yes it's true - I watch the races with Michael."

The ceremony was also attended by Schumacher's wife, Corinna, and daughter, Gina. But Todt collected the award, the State Prize of North Rhine-Westphalia.

Schumacher’s son, Mick, also an F1 driver, did not attend because he was reportedly unwell. But the Haas driver is expected to race in the French Grand Prix.

Todt also shared a picture of himself in the ceremony in Cologne, Germany. The ceremony was organised to honor the life of one of the greatest drivers of all time.

"An emotional Ceremony in Cologne to honour Michael @schumacher’s outstanding career & charitable streak with Corinna, Gina, @SchumacherMick & PM @HendrikWuest. I met Michael 30 yrs ago, with @ScuderiaFerrari, living his passion & bringing joy to millions of us! @keepfighting," Todt's Twitter post read.

An emotional Ceremony in Cologne to honour Michael @schumacher’s outstanding career & charitable streak with Corinna, Gina, @SchumacherMick & PM @HendrikWuest. I met Michael 30 yrs ago, with @ScuderiaFerrari, living his passion & bringing joy to millions of us! @keepfighting pic.twitter.com/GipU214VEf — Jean Todt (@JeanTodt) July 20, 2022

Michael Schumacher was skiing in the French Alps when he fell and hit his head on a rock. The former Ferrari driver has since been placed into a medically-induced coma and his condition has been kept largely under wraps.

Schumacher joined Ferrari from Benetton when Todt was at the helm of 'Prancing Horse' and won an unprecedented five consecutive world titles between 2000 and 2004 with the Maranello-based stable. They have since very become close friends. In fact, Todt is one of the very few people who is allowed to visit Schumacher by the driver's family.

Meanwhile, Schumacher’s former manager Willi Weber has accused the F1 champion’s family of telling him 'lies' regarding his condition.

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Weber claimed that he has been prevented from visiting Schumacher.

"I tried hundreds of times to contact Corinna and she didn’t answer,” the 80-year-old said. "I called Jean Todt to ask him if I should go to the hospital and he told me to wait – it’s too early.

"I called the next day and no one answered. I didn’t expect behaviour like that and I’m still angry about it. They kept me out, telling me it’s too early, well now it’s too late. It’s been nine years. Maybe they should just say it the way it is.

"I could understand the situation initially as I always did everything I could for Michael to protect his private life. But since then we have only heard lies from them."

Corinna is fiercely protective of her husband.

In the Netflix documentary SCHUMACHER, she said told that "Michael is here. Different, but he’s here, and that gives us strength, I find."

Michael Schumacher competed from 1991 to 2006, then return to action in 2010 to race for another two seasons.

Michael Schhas 91 Grand Prix wins and 155 podium finishes. He won the Drivers' Championship in 1994, 1995, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003 and 2004.