Monday, Mar 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Mexico’s Top Football League Suspends Matches After Massive Brawl Among Fans

Saturday's match between Queretaro and Atlas was suspended in the 62nd minute when multiple fights among fans broke out in the stands.

Mexico’s Top Football League Suspends Matches After Massive Brawl Among Fans
Fans clash during a Mexican soccer league match between the host Queretaro and Atlas on Saturday. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Mar 2022 12:00 pm

Mexico’s top-division soccer league suspended all matches scheduled for Sunday after a massive brawl among fans during Saturday’s match between the host Queretaro and Atlas from Guadalajara, the reigning league champion. (More Football News)

“We regret and condemn these events, which run contrary to the spirit of our soccer,” the Mexican Soccer Federation said in a statement.

The Saturday match was suspended in the 62nd minute when multiple fights broke out in the stands. Security personnel opened the gates to the field so that fans, including women and children, could escape the stands.

Queretaro Gov. Mauricio Kuri said in videos posted early Sunday that 14 men had been hospitalized. Four of them had minor wounds, and eight were in stable condition, but two of the injured were in critical condition with severe injuries.

Related stories

Serie A 2021-22 Wrap: Olivier Giroud’s Goal Helps AC Milan Beat Napoli 1-0

La Liga 2021-22: Ferran Torres, Memphis Depay Help Barcelona Come From Behind To Beat Elche

They may have been two men who were seen unconscious on the ground being repeatedly kicked and pummeled in videos posted on social media.

“They were savagely injured, which is a shame and a blot on soccer, for these type of things to happen, in a place that should be for families to go and have fun. This is totally unacceptable,” Kuri said.

After the melee broke out, players from visiting Atlas quickly fled to the locker rooms as did some from the Queretaro side. Other Queretaro players, including Uruguayan goalie Washington Aguerre, stayed near the bench trying to calm the fans.

After several minutes some of the fights moved to the field where they continued punching and kicking. Some people were armed with chairs and metal bars.

One fan could be seen pulling a knife to cut the nets of one goal. Others destroyed one side’s bench and some fought in the tunnel to the field.

“The darkest day for Mexican soccer,” was the front-page headline in the Mexican newspaper El Universal on Sunday.

Guadalajara is the capital of Jalisco state, and Atlas has also had issues recently with violence among its fans. Last year, the “classic” with crosstown rival Chivas saw a brawl in the stands.

“Unfortunately, what is happening in Queretaro ...is happening in my country,” said Rafael Márquez, a former captain of the Mexican national team who started his career with Atlas and later became its coach.

Kuri condemned the violence and said the owners of the Queretaro club would have to answer for what happened.

“I have given instructions that the law be applied with all of its consequences,” he said.

Both teams issued statements condemning the violence.

Tags

Sports Football Liga MX Mexico Soccer Queretaro Vs Atlas Queretaro Atlas Mauricio Kuri Rafael Marquez Mexico City
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Book Excerpt: How Ravi Shankar’s Promiscuity Ruined His Marriage With Annapurna Devi

Book Excerpt: How Ravi Shankar’s Promiscuity Ruined His Marriage With Annapurna Devi

A Prostitute Recounts Her First Encounter With Gangubai In Kamathipura

A Prostitute Recounts Her First Encounter With Gangubai In Kamathipura