Monday, Sep 05, 2022
Mastercard Replaces Paytm As Title Sponsors of BCCI Events At Home

Mastercard will be the title sponsors for Indian men’s and women’s teams’ international home games as well as for the domestic events like Irani Trophy, Duleep Trophy, Ranji Trophy, and all junior cricket (U-19 and U-23) matches held in the country.

BCCI's association with Mastercard is for the 2022-23 season.
File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Sep 2022 5:03 pm

Leading global payments and technology company Mastercard has acquired the title sponsorship rights for all Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) international and domestic home matches for the 2022-23 season, it was announced on Monday. (More Cricket News)

Mastercard replaced Paytm who reportedly backed out of its deal with BCCI earlier this year. The association means, Mastercard will be the title sponsors for all the Indian men’s and women’s teams’ international home games.

In the BCCI domestic circuit, Mastercard will be the title sponsors of the tournaments like Irani Trophy, Duleep Trophy, Ranji Trophy, and all junior cricket (U-19 and U-23) matches held in India.

“It will be the title sponsor for all international matches (both women and men) held on home ground, domestic cricket matches like Irani Trophy, Duleep Trophy, and Ranji Trophy organized by the BCCI as also all junior cricket (Under 19 and Under 23) matches held in India," the BCCI said in a statement on Monday.

It is worth noting that two-time World Cup-winning former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the brand ambassador for Mastercard for years now.

“The BCCI welcomes Mastercard as the Title Sponsor for home cricket matches for the 2022-23 season. Along with the international home series, the BCCI’s domestic tournaments are crucial as they are a steppingstone towards making India a strong international side,” BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said. BCCI secretary Jah Shah stated that this partnership will be an enriching.

“We are in for an exciting period in Indian Cricket as we have Australia and South Africa coming over for white-ball series before the T20 World Cup and Sri Lanka, New Zealand and the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy early next year while domestic cricket has a packed calendar with the return of the Duleep Trophy and a full-fledged Ranji Trophy season. The 2022-23 season will witness a lot of action across age groups and I am confident that this will be an enriching partnership,” Shah said.

