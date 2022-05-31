Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Live Streaming Of MAS Vs KOR, Asian Cup Hockey 2022 Final: Where To Watch Gold Medal Match Live

Malaysia finished on top in the Super 4s and eye their first Asia Cup hockey gold. Watch MAS vs KOR live in India.

Live Streaming Of MAS Vs KOR, Asian Cup Hockey 2022 Final: Where To Watch Gold Medal Match Live
Malaysia have scored 10 goals in the Super 4s stage of the Asia Cup hockey 2022 tournament in Jakarta. AHF

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 May 2022 10:18 pm

Having smashed Japan 5-0 in their final Super 4s match in Jakarta on Tuesday, the Malaysian men's hockey team will be super confident against the South Korean men's hockey team in the Asia Cup hockey 2022 final on Wednesday evening (5 PM) IST. The MAS vs KOR final can be watched in India, live on TV and live streaming devices.

IND vs KOR Highlights | Hockey News

Malaysia, who have never won the Asia Cup hockey, needed a big win against Japan to make the final on goal difference. They did that with relish as Japan finished the Super 4s without a point.

Related stories

Live Streaming Of IND Vs JPN, Asia Cup Hockey 2022: Where To Watch Bronze Medal Match Live

IND Vs KOR, Asia Cup Hockey 2022: India Out Of Title Race With 4-4 Draw Against Korea

IND Vs KOR, Asia Cup Hockey 2022: India Draw 4-4 With Korea, To Play For Bronze Vs Japan - Highlights

Malaysia, Korea and India all finished on five points each but at the end, the goal difference mattered. Defending champions India finished third after a 4-4 draw against Korea and will clash with Japan for the bronze medal.

The India vs Japan match will be played before the MAS vs KOR final and will start at 2:30 PM IST. IND vs JPN can also be seen on live streaming.

The Malaysia vs Korea gold medal Asia Cup hockey 2022 match on June 1 at the GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia will start at 5 PM IST. The MAS vs KOR match will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD. Live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

The Malaysia vs Japan Asia Cup hockey 2022 match will be a repeat of the 2018 Asian Games final where JPN had beaten MAS for the gold medal. But this Malaysian team has turned out to be much superior and maintained the aggression it has shown throughout the tournament.

In the history of the Asia Cup hockey, South Korea are the most successful team with four titles while Pakistan and India have won it three times each. 

Barring India, Pakistan and South Korea, Malaysia (a silver and a bronze) and China (two bronze) are the only other countries who have won medals in the men’s Asia Cup hockey.

Tags

Sports Hockey Asia Cup Hockey 2022 Malaysia National Hockey Team Korea National Hockey Team Live Streaming FIH World Cup 2023 Indian National Hockey Team Japanese National Hockey Team
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read