Live Streaming Of MAS Vs KOR, Asian Cup Hockey 2022 Final: Where To Watch Gold Medal Match Live

Having smashed Japan 5-0 in their final Super 4s match in Jakarta on Tuesday, the Malaysian men's hockey team will be super confident against the South Korean men's hockey team in the Asia Cup hockey 2022 final on Wednesday evening (5 PM) IST. The MAS vs KOR final can be watched in India, live on TV and live streaming devices.

IND vs KOR Highlights | Hockey News

Malaysia, who have never won the Asia Cup hockey, needed a big win against Japan to make the final on goal difference. They did that with relish as Japan finished the Super 4s without a point.

Malaysia, Korea and India all finished on five points each but at the end, the goal difference mattered. Defending champions India finished third after a 4-4 draw against Korea and will clash with Japan for the bronze medal.

The India vs Japan match will be played before the MAS vs KOR final and will start at 2:30 PM IST. IND vs JPN can also be seen on live streaming.

The Malaysia vs Korea gold medal Asia Cup hockey 2022 match on June 1 at the GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia will start at 5 PM IST. The MAS vs KOR match will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD. Live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

The Malaysia vs Japan Asia Cup hockey 2022 match will be a repeat of the 2018 Asian Games final where JPN had beaten MAS for the gold medal. But this Malaysian team has turned out to be much superior and maintained the aggression it has shown throughout the tournament.

In the history of the Asia Cup hockey, South Korea are the most successful team with four titles while Pakistan and India have won it three times each.

Barring India, Pakistan and South Korea, Malaysia (a silver and a bronze) and China (two bronze) are the only other countries who have won medals in the men’s Asia Cup hockey.