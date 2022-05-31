Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Live Streaming Of IND Vs JPN, Asia Cup Hockey 2022: Where To Watch Bronze Medal Match Live

India finished third in the Super 4s while Japan finished fourth. Watch IND vs JPN live in India.

India will clash with Japan for the Asia Cup hockey 2022 bronze in Jakarta on Wednesday. Twitter/@TheHockeyIndia

Updated: 31 May 2022 9:42 pm

The Indian men's hockey team will clash with the Japanese men's hockey team for the Asia Cup hockey 2022 bronze medal in Jakarta on Wednesday. The India vs Japan match can be seen live on TV as well as live streaming devices, including OTT platforms.

IND vs KOR Highlights | Hockey News

This will be the third time India and Japan will clash in this edition of the Asia Cup hockey. In the group stage, Japan beat India 5-2 while in the Super 4s, India defeated the Japanese 2-1.

While Japan will go into this bronze medal match eying their first-ever podium finish, India have won the Asia Cup three times and have finished runners-up on five occasions.

Defending champions India, with a new-look team under veteran Birendra Lakra and SV Sunil, finished third in the Super 4s after a 4-4 draw versus Korea on Tuesday. Japan, thrashed by Malaysia  5-0 in their final match, finished last in the Super 4s with no points. 

Malaysia, Korea and India finished with five points each but the number 1 to 3 positions were decided on goal difference. Malaysia had a goal difference of 5, while Korea finished with 2 and India 1.

According to the Asia Cup hockey format, No. 1 and 2 play for the gold medal while No. 3 and 4 play for the bronze.

The India vs Japan bronze-medal Asia Cup hockey 2022 match on June 1 at the GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia will start at 2:30 PM IST. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD. Live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

The India vs Korea contest went right down to the wire. Nilam Sanjeep Xess (9th minute), Maninder Singh (21st), Sheshe Gowda BM (22nd) and Mareeswaran Shakthivel (37th minute) scored the goals for India, while Jang Jonghyun (13th), Ji Woo Cheon (18th), Kim Jung Hoo (28th) and Jung Manjae (44th) scored for Korea in a gripping contest. 

