IND Vs KOR, Asia Cup Hockey 2022, Live Scores: India Squander Lead Again, 3-3 Against Korea At Half-time

India face South Korea in a must-win game in the Super 4s of Asia Cup hockey 2022 on Tuesday. Malaysia beat Japan in the penultimate match to top the Super 4s table with 5 points. This means that India need to beat Korea to enter the final. A draw won't help India's cause as Korea, who are levelled on four points with India, and Malaysia both have a better goal difference than that of India. Follow live hockey scores and updates of India vs Korea here.

05:53 PM IST: 2nd Quarter Ends - India 3-3 Korea

The match hangs in balance. Just when it seems one team is dominating the other, we see a goal against the run of play. The score is 3-3 and India can only blame themselves for not maintaining the lead. The failed to mark the Korean players properly and that saw them conceding two field goals.

05:49 PM IST: 2nd Quarter - GOAL!!! India 3-3 Korea

Korea get another field goal and it's an equalizer. Taeil gave JungHoo a good pass on the left flank and the latter hit the ball on the far post. Indian goalie Suraj Karkera had no chance.

05:46 PM IST: 2nd Quarter - India 3-2 Korea

Korea got two back-to-back penalty corners but thankfully for India the scores remain unchanged. While the first drag flick was defended well, the second shot went off the post.

05:41 PM IST: 2nd Quarter - GOAL!!! India 3-2 Korea

That's sensational from India. They bounced back from the defensive third to convert the chance into a goal. After getting the ball on the left flank folllowing some great work in mid-field, Sheshe Gowda scored for India. India are having the lead now.

05:37 PM IST: 2nd Quarter - GOAL!!! India 2-2 Korea

PC for India and they score. Dipsan Tirkey is the man to score via drag flick. He outplayed Kim by hitting on his right side.

05:33 PM IST: 2nd Quarter - GOAL!!! India 1-2 Korea

Korea have got the lead. A defensive error from India saw the opponents get another goal. It was a field goal from Korea.

05:31 PM IST: 2nd Quarter - India 1-1 Korea

A good reverse hit from Pawan Rajbhar but Kim made the save after the ball hit him straight.

05:28 PM IST: 1st Quarter Ends - India 1-1 Korea

That was a beautiful first quarter as both India and Korea played good hockey and scored a goal is each. India got a lead through Nilam Sanjeep while Jonghyun Jang scored the leveller.

05:23 PM IST: 1st Quarter - GOAL!!! India 1-1 Korea

Korea have got a penalty corner. Can they level the scores? ... Yes they do. Jonghyun Jang scored on the drag flick.

05:19 PM IST: 1st Quarter - GOAL!!! India 1-0 Korea

Nilam Sanjeep has scored the first goal. It was a beautiful, calm and composed drag flick from him to the right of Jayhyeon Kim.

05:18 PM IST: 1st Quarter - India 0-0 Korea

That's a wonderful save from Jayhyeon Kim. Uttam Singh had almost provided India a lead but a proactive Kim made a superb save from his left leg... Now, India get a penalty.

05:15 PM IST: 1st Quarter - India 0-0 Korea

Indians have done a good job so far. With the help of some short and beautiful passing, they have managed to keep more ball possession. On the other hand, Korea have not been good on the attacking front.

05:10 PM IST: 1st Quarter - India 0-0 Korea

India get a penalty corner. Their first one of the game. Can it make a difference to the scores? Korea goalkeeper Jayhyeon Kim manages to save it. Score 0-0.

05:08 PM IST: It's Game Time - 1st Quarter - India 0-0 Korea

The match between India and Korea kicks off. India need to win this game to enter the final. Let's see if they can press hard since the first quarter itself or Korea keep them at bay.

05:06 PM IST: Time For National Anthem

Players of both the teams enter the turf. They will start with India's national anthem and that of Korea will follow.

05:04 PM IST: Here Is What Dipsan Said

Dipsan Tirkey, India's leading goal-scorer in the tournament said that he is fully prepared for the game and the team would try to convert as many goals as possible even in the first half

04:51 PM IST: India's Starting XI

𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 𝗜𝗦 𝗜𝗡🗞️



Take a look at India's starting Xl against Korea in the final game of the Super 4S Pool of the Hero Asia Cup 2022 being held in Jakarta, Indonesia. #IndiaKaGame #HockeyIndia #HeroAsiaCup #MatchDay @CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha @IndiaSports @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/VFrb1IHQ3X — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) May 31, 2022

04:48 PM IST: Incredible India

The Indian men's hockey team have played some exciting hockey in the Asia Cup. A team with a mixture of youth and experience, India came back strongly against Malaysia on Sunday to draw their previous game 3-3. Despite trailing early on, India fought valiantly with Vishnukant Singh (32nd minute) reducing the deficit in the third quarter. SV Sunil (53rd) and Nilam Sanjeep Xess (55th) scored a goal each in the final quarter. Razie Rahim (12th, 21st, 56th) starred for Malaysia with a hat-trick. Interestingly, the Korea vs Malaysia match also ended in a 2-2 draw.

04:40 PM IST: Japan deflate

The Japanese men's hockey team, that topped its group in the league stage, has flattered to deceive in the Asia Cup hockey 2022 Super 4s. India, who lost in the group stage, took their revenge in the Super 4s with a 2-1 win and then Japan lost to Korea 3-1 to lose all hopes of finishing in the top 2. The top two finishers in the Super 4s play for the gold while No. 3 and 4 play for the bronze. All four nations have qualified for the FIH World Cup in Odisha next year.

04:16 PM IST: Welcome To India vs Korea Live Blog

Hello everyone and welcome to the space. The tournament is going down to the wire now as Malaysia have defeated Japan 5-0 to clinch a final berth. This means only one between India and Korea will enter the final. Which will be the team? We will find out soon. Stay connected for the match and score updates.