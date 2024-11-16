Sports

Barrios Retains WBC Welterweight Title In Split Draw Against Ramos Ahead Of Tyson Vs Paul Bout

As the excitement built for the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul showdown, Mario Barrios retained his WBC welterweight title in a dramatic split draw against Abel Ramos. Barrios, the interim champion, started strong, landing a devastating right hand in the second round that floored Ramos. However, Ramos staged an incredible comeback in the sixth round, knocking Barrios down with back-to-back right-hand punches. By round 11, the fight had turned into a slugfest, with the score narrowing to 95-93 in Barrios' favor. The bout ended in a split draw, with scores of 116-110 for Barrios, 114-112 for Ramos, and 113-113. Barrios landed 279 punches to Ramos' 204 in what was a thrilling and unpredictable contest ahead of the headline act.