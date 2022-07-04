Monday, Jul 04, 2022
Manchester United Transfers: Christian Eriksen Agrees To Join Red Devils On Free Transfer – Reports

Denmark international Christian Eriksen returned to competitive football with Brentford following his cardiac arrest in Euro 2022, and played 11 games for Bees in English Premier League 2021-22.

Christian Eriksen impressed in 11 games he played for Brentford in English Premier League 2021-22. Twitter (@ChrisEriksen8)

Updated: 04 Jul 2022 5:48 pm

Denmark international Christian Eriksen has verbally agreed to join Manchester United on a free transfer, according to reports. It is being reported that the 30-year-old wants to play under new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag and is willing to sign a three-year deal at Old Trafford. (More Football News)

Christian Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s Euro 2022 clash against Finland was out of action for several months, before returning to competitive football with Brentford on a short-term deal in the English Premier League 2021-22.       

Eriksen has impressed in the 11 games he played for Brentford. It is understood that he already has his medical scheduled at Old Trafford and Manchester United is likely to reveal their new superstar this week only.     

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder was playing for Inter Milan in Serie A when he had a cardiac arrest. He made a swift recovery and had an ICD (implantable cardioverter-defibrillator) fitted on him. However, as per Serie A regulations on heart devices, Eriksen wasn’t allowed to play club football in Italy.    

With his contract terminated at Inter Milan and realising it is possible to continue playing, Eriksen began his training and worked with Ten Hag, who was then the manager of Ajax. Eriksen had earlier played for Ajax.

Eriksen has also returned to the national fold and made a fairytale comeback when he scored for Denmark against Netherlands at the Johan Cruyff Arena. Eriksen scored from his first touch.

