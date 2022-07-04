Manchester United Transfers: Christian Eriksen Agrees To Join Red Devils On Free Transfer – Reports

Denmark international Christian Eriksen has verbally agreed to join Manchester United on a free transfer, according to reports. It is being reported that the 30-year-old wants to play under new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag and is willing to sign a three-year deal at Old Trafford. (More Football News)

Christian Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s Euro 2022 clash against Finland was out of action for several months, before returning to competitive football with Brentford on a short-term deal in the English Premier League 2021-22.

Eriksen has impressed in the 11 games he played for Brentford. It is understood that he already has his medical scheduled at Old Trafford and Manchester United is likely to reveal their new superstar this week only.

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder was playing for Inter Milan in Serie A when he had a cardiac arrest. He made a swift recovery and had an ICD (implantable cardioverter-defibrillator) fitted on him. However, as per Serie A regulations on heart devices, Eriksen wasn’t allowed to play club football in Italy.

Christian Eriksen will sign three year deal with Manchester United this week, medical already scheduled. Eriksen has already direct talk with Erik ten Hag, key factor. 🚨🔴 #MUFC



Man Utd are working to announce both Malacia and Eriksen as new signings this week. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 4, 2022

With his contract terminated at Inter Milan and realising it is possible to continue playing, Eriksen began his training and worked with Ten Hag, who was then the manager of Ajax. Eriksen had earlier played for Ajax.

Eriksen has also returned to the national fold and made a fairytale comeback when he scored for Denmark against Netherlands at the Johan Cruyff Arena. Eriksen scored from his first touch.