New York Yankees' Pablo Reyes, left, and Paul Goldschmidt (48) celebrate after a win over the Kansas City Royals in a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo.
New York Yankees' Pablo Reyes (19) is congratulated by teammate Aaron Judge, center right, after scoring in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Kansas City, Mo.
New York Yankees' Pablo Reyes, right, runs home to score in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Kansas City, Mo.
New York Yankees' Pablo Reyes tags the plate as he scores in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Jac Caglianone strikes out in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees in Kansas City, Mo.
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, back left, signals to Pablo Reyes (19) to tag the plate after Reyes tried to score in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Kansas City, Mo. Reyes was safe on the play.
New York Yankees' Paul Goldschmidt watches his RBI single in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) walks to the dugout as play is delayed due to rain in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Nick Loftin, right, slides into third with a triple past New York Yankees third baseman Oswald Peraza, left, in the fifth inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo.
New York Yankees starting pitcher Will Warren throws in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Kansas City, Mo.