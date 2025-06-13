Sports

MLB 2025: Reyes Stars As Yankees Beat Royals

Pablo Reyes stumbled, stopped and still scrambled home safely on a wild play in the eighth inning, taking advantage of a throwing error by reliever Lucas Erceg to give the New York Yankees a 1-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Thursday night. New York completed a three-game sweep to finish 6-0 against the Royals this season after eliminating them 3-1 in their best-of-five playoff series last October. Backed by some brilliant defense, Will Warren and four relievers combined on a five-hitter as the AL East-leading Yankees (42-25) moved a season-high 17 games over .500. They have the best road record in the majors at 21-13.