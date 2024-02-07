Sports

L&T Mumbai Open 2024: Top Seeds Tumble In Singles; Sahaja Yamlapalli and Vaishnavi Adkar Out Of Doubles

Fourth and fifth-seeded Arina Rodionova and Laura Pigossi lost their Singles battle and were knocked out of the WTA Mumbai Open 2024, a fate shared by India's Sahaja Yamlapalli and Vaishnavi Adkar in the Doubles category

February 7, 2024

Laura Pigossi in action during the Mumbai Open (Photo: X/ Piu Esportes)

Arina Rodionova and Laura Pigossi lost their respective singles matches on Wednesday as the top five seeds at the ongoing L&T Mumbai Open failed to make it to the second round. (More Tennis News)

While fourth seed Rodionova lost in straight sets against Arianna Hartono of the Netherlands 4-6 4-6, fifth seeded Pigossi was knocked out by Australia's Storm Hunter 3-6 3-6 here at the Cricket Club of India (CCI).

Latvia's sixth seed Darja Semenistaja is now the highest ranked player left in the singles event as she advanced to the quarter-finals with a 2-6 6-4 6-4 win over France's Amandine Hesse.

In the doubles draw, the Indian duo of Sahaja Yamlapalli and Vaishnavi Adkar went down fighting to second seeds Sabrina Santamaria and Dalila Jakupovic 3-6 6-7.

On Thursday, Yamlapalli, who knocked out top seed Kayla Day in the first round, will be back in action for her second round singles match against Polina Kudermetova.

