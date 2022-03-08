Liverpool Vs Inter Milan, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Champions League, Round Of 16 Match

Liverpool will look to finish the job when they host Inter Milan in their UEFA Champions League 2021-22, Round of 16, second leg match at Anfield tonight (Wednesday night in India). The Liverpool vs Inter Milan, Champions League match will be telecast live. Fans can also stream the match live. Read on to know more about the match. (More Football News)

In the first leg, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah scored for Liverpool at San Siro, Milan for a convincing 2-0 win. And Jurgen Klopp's Reds will look to complete the job in front of the Kop.

For Simone Inzaghi's visiting side, they will need to play out of their skins to beat a very confident Liverpool side. For that to happen, the likes of Arturo Vidal, Edin Dzeko, Lautaro Martinez, etc will need to step up.

Both Liverpool and Inter Milan are former Champions League winners. Liverpool have claimed the title six times, in 1977, 1978, 1981, 1984, 2005 and 2019 while Inter were champions in 1964, 1965 and 2010.

Head-to-head

Liverpool lead Inter Milan 4-1 in the last five meetings, having scored eight goals. Inter have scored four.

Liverpool vs Inter Milan match and telecast details

Match : UEFA Champions League 2021-22, Round Of 16, second leg, Liverpool vs Inter Milan

Date : March 9 (Wednesday), 2022

Time : 1:30 AM IST

Venue : Anfield, Liverpool, England

TV Channels : Sony Sports

Live Streaming : SonyLiv, JioTV

Likely XIs

Liverpool : Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita; Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz.