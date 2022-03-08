Tuesday, Mar 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Liverpool Vs Inter Milan, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Champions League, Round Of 16 Match

All you need to know about Liverpool vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League match: Kick-off time, TV channels, live streaming, likely XIs, head-to-head record.

Liverpool Vs Inter Milan, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Champions League, Round Of 16 Match
Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp will hope for another clinical performance from his players. File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Mar 2022 8:42 pm

Liverpool will look to finish the job when they host Inter Milan in their UEFA Champions League 2021-22, Round of 16, second leg match at Anfield tonight (Wednesday night in India). The Liverpool vs Inter Milan, Champions League match will be telecast live. Fans can also stream the match live. Read on to know more about the match. (More Football News)

In the first leg, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah scored for Liverpool at San Siro, Milan for a convincing 2-0 win. And Jurgen Klopp's Reds will look to complete the job in front of the Kop.

Related stories

Real Madrid Vs PSG, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Champions League, Round Of 16 Match

Bayern Munich Vs RB Salzburg, Live Streaming: How To Watch UEFA Champions League, Round Of 16 Match

UEFA Champions League Final 2021-22: Paris Replaces St. Petersburg After Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine

For Simone Inzaghi's visiting side, they will need to play out of their skins to beat a very confident Liverpool side. For that to happen, the likes of Arturo Vidal, Edin Dzeko, Lautaro Martinez, etc will need to step up.

Both Liverpool and Inter Milan are former Champions League winners. Liverpool have claimed the title six times, in 1977, 1978, 1981, 1984, 2005 and 2019 while Inter were champions in 1964, 1965 and 2010.

Head-to-head

Liverpool lead Inter Milan 4-1 in the last five meetings, having scored eight goals. Inter have scored four.

Liverpool vs Inter Milan match and telecast details

Match: UEFA Champions League 2021-22, Round Of 16, second leg, Liverpool vs Inter Milan
Date: March 9 (Wednesday), 2022
Time: 1:30 AM IST
Venue: Anfield, Liverpool, England

TV Channels: Sony Sports
Live Streaming: SonyLiv, JioTV

Likely XIs

Liverpool: Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita; Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz.

Inter Milan: Samir Handanovic; Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni; Denzel Dumfries, Arturo Vidal, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Robin Gosens; Edin Dzeko, Martinez Martinez.

Tags

Sports Football Champions League Liverpool vs Inter Milan Sony Sports  Liverpool Inter Milan Live Streaming Live Streaming UEFA Anfield Virgil Van Dijk Mohamed Salah Diogo Jota Arturo Vidal Edin Dzeko Martinez Martinez Jurgen Klopp Liverpool, England
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Watch | They Called Us Farzi, Lafangey

Watch | They Called Us Farzi, Lafangey

Shane Warne Death: Cricket Legend's Room Had Blood Stains - Thai Police

Shane Warne Death: Cricket Legend's Room Had Blood Stains - Thai Police