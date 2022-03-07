Bayern Munich Vs RB Salzburg, Live Streaming: How To Watch UEFA Champions League, Round Of 16 Match

Six-time champions Bayern Munich face Red Bull Salzburg in a must-win UEFA Champions League 2021-22, Round of 16 second-leg match. The tie is delicately poised after a 1-1 draw in the first leg. The Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg match will be telecast live. Read on to know more about the match and how to live stream online. (More Football News)

Bayern Munich, playing in the knockout round of the Champions League for the 18th time, needed a late equaliser from Kingsley Coman to share the honours in Salzburg after Chukwubuike Adamu's goal in the 21st minute.

The Bundesliga champions won all six of their Group E matches, including a double against Barcelona. But the Austrian side tested Julian Nagelsmann's side in the first leg. Bayern were knocked out by Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals last season. Now, Bavarians will hope for a strong performance at home.

Salzburg are making their debut in the Champions League round of 16 after finishing second in Group G, which also had Lille, Sevilla and Wolfsburg. If Matthias Jaissle's men can thwart the Bayern might in Germany, it will be one of the biggest wins in the club's history.

In the domestic front, both Bayern Munich and RB Salzburg are clear favourites to win German Bundesliga and Austrian Bundesliga respectively.

Bayern Munich are likely to miss the services of Manuel Neuer, Leon Goretzka and Alphonso Davies. RB Salzburg also have injury worries, but the scorer in the first leg, Chukwubuike Adamu and his striking partner Karim Adeyemi are all set to start.

Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg head-to-head record

The two sides met in last season's Champions League in the group stage, and Bayern both the ties -- 6-2 in Austria and 3-1 at home. In the last five meetings, Bayern Munich have won twice against Salzburg one, a 3-0 win at home in 2014.

Bayern Munich vs Red Bull Salzburg match details

Match : UEFA Champions League 2021-22, Round of 16, Second Leg - Bayern Munich vs Red Bull Salzburg

Date : March 9 (Wednesday), 2022

Time : 1:30 AM IST

Venue : Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Winners of the Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg match join other seven teams in the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 quarterfinals, which will be played in April.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg match

TV Channels : Sony Sports

Live Streaming : SonyLIV, JioTV

Likely XIs for Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg, Champions League match

Bayern Munich : Sven Ulreich; Benjamin Pavard, Niklas Sule, Lucas Hernandez; Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala, Kingsley Coman; Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane; Robert Lewandowski.