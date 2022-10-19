Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022
Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Charged By English FA For Furious Outburst In Manchester City Win

However, the German will not be suspended when Liverpool play West Ham on Wednesday and has until 21 October to respond.

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp received a red card from referee Anthony Taylor.
Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp received a red card from referee Anthony Taylor. File Photo

Updated: 19 Oct 2022 11:22 am

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been charged by the Football Association after his furious outburst in Sunday’s game against Manchester City. (More Football News)

The German was sent off after charging out of his technical area late in his team’s 1-0 win at Anfield to remonstrate with the referee’s assistant.

“It is alleged that the Liverpool FC manager’s behaviour during the 86th minute of this game was improper,” the FA said Tuesday.

Klopp apologised after the match.

“It is about emotion of course so (it was a) red card,” he said on Sunday. “My fault. I went over the top in the moment. I know myself, I am 55 and I deserve a red card.”

Klopp will not be suspended when Liverpool play West Ham on Wednesday and has until 21 October to respond.

He could face a ban and/or a fine as punishment.

Sunday’s game was overshadowed by a host of flash points off the field, including coins being thrown at City manager Pep Guardiola, while Liverpool condemned “vile chants” and graffiti from away supporters.

City’s bus was also left with a crack in the windshield after an object was supposedly thrown at it as the team left Anfield.

