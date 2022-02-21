Live Streaming, PSL 2022: Where To Watch Lahore Qalandars Vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Live

Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will be facing each other on Monday night at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore in the last league game of PSL 2022. (More Cricket News)

In case Peshawar manage to win the game by a big margin, they can take the number 2 spot from Lahore and enter the Qualifier 1 instead of Eliminator 1. However, Lahore would be aiming to win the game as they did on the previous occasion when the two teams met and enter the playoffs in a comfortable position.

Head-To-Head

Both the sides have played 14 games against each other with Peshawar Zalmi winning 8 of them and Lahore Qalandars winning the rest 6. When the two sides had faced each other in the ongoing edition of PSL, Lahore had defeated Peshawar by 10 runs.

When is Lahore Qalandars Vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2022 match?

The Lahore Qalandars Vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2022 match is on February 21, 2022 (Monday).

At what time Lahore Qalandars Vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2022 match starts?

The Lahore Qalandars Vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2022 match starts at 8:00 PM IST.

Where is Lahore Qalandars Vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2022 match being played?

Lahore Qalandars Vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2022 match will be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Which channel will live telecast Lahore Qalandars Vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2022 match?

Lahore Qalandars Vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2022 match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch live streaming of Lahore Qalandars Vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2022 match?

The live streaming of Lahore Qalandars Vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2022 match will be done via SonyLIV.