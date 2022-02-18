A winless Karachi Kings face Lahore Qalandars in their next PSL 2022 game that takes place on Friday night. Out of the 8 games played so far, Karachi have won none but lost all. They would seek their first win of the ongoing edition against the Qalandars, however, the game would not be easy for them. (More Cricket News)

Lahore Qalandars are at the second spot in the table with 10 points to their credit after playing just 7 matches. They are more or less confirmed of a top two finish. However, if they win the game against Karachi on Friday, they can even keep alive their chances for a top finish. Their NRR is 0.785, the best among all the teams.

On the contrary, Karachi Kings are at the bottom spot in the PSL 2022 table with an NRR of -1.120. Given that they haven’t won any game so far, they are yet to open their account of points in the table.

Head-To-Head

Both the sides have played 14 games against each other with Karachi Kings winning 8 of them and Lahore Qalandars winning the rest 6. When the two sides had faced each other in the ongoing edition of PSL, Qalandars had defeated Karachi by 6 wickets.

When is Lahore Qalandars Vs Karachi Kings PSL 2022 match?

The Lahore Qalandars Vs Karachi Kings PSL 2022 match is on February 18, 2022 (Friday).

At what time Lahore Qalandars Vs Karachi Kings PSL 2022 match starts?

The Lahore Qalandars Vs Karachi Kings PSL 2022 match starts at 8:00 PM IST.

Where is Lahore Qalandars Vs Karachi Kings PSL 2022 match being played?

Lahore Qalandars Vs Karachi Kings PSL 2022 match will be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Which channel will live telecast Lahore Qalandars Vs Karachi Kings PSL 2022 match?

Lahore Qalandars Vs Karachi Kings PSL 2022 match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch live streaming of Lahore Qalandars Vs Karachi Kings PSL 2022 match?

The live streaming of Lahore Qalandars Vs Karachi Kings PSL 2022 match will be done via SonyLIV.