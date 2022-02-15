Live Streaming, PSL 2022, Peshawar Zalmi Vs Quetta Gladiators: Watch Pakistan Super League, Match 22 Live

Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators will be playing against each other in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 on Tuesday with an aim to secure a position in playoffs. (More Cricket News)

While Quetta have 6 points to their credit after playing 7 games in the league, Peshawar too have 6 points in their kitty having also played 7 games. While there is hardly anything to differentiate between the two teams, it is the better net run of Quetta that sees them hold the fourth spot in the points table, just one above Peshawar.

Quetta Gladiators are coming into the contest on Tuesday after losing to Lahore Qalandars in their previous league game. On the other hand, Peshawar Zalmi registered a huge 55-run win over Karachi Kings in their preceding PSL 2022 game.

Head-To-Head

Both the sides have played each other a total of 18 times against each other in PSL. Peshawar Zalmi have won 10 of them while the rest 8 have been won by Quetta Gladiators. In the most recent match that took place between the sides, Peshawar Zalmi had defeated Quetta Gladiators by 5 wickets.

When is Peshawar Zalmi Vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2022 match?

The Peshawar Zalmi Vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2022 match is on February 15, 2022 (Tuesday).

At what time Peshawar Zalmi Vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2022 match starts?

The Peshawar Zalmi Vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2022 match starts at 8:00 PM IST.

Where is Peshawar Zalmi Vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2022 match being played?

Peshawar Zalmi Vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2022 match will be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Which channel will live telecast Peshawar Zalmi Vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2022 match?

Peshawar Zalmi Vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2022 match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch live streaming of Peshawar Zalmi Vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2022 match?

The live streaming of Peshawar Zalmi Vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2022 match will be done via SonyLIV.