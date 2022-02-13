Sunday, Feb 13, 2022
Live Streaming, PSL 2022, Lahore Qalandars Vs Quetta Gladiators: Watch Pakistan Super League, Match 20 Live

Lahore Qalandars are sitting pretty healthy at second spot in the PSL 2022 table. Quetta Gladiators are fourth with three wins and three losses.

Live Streaming, PSL 2022, Lahore Qalandars Vs Quetta Gladiators: Watch Pakistan Super League, Match 20 Live
Lahore Qalandars players share a light moment during a training session. Twitter (@lahoreqalandars)

Updated: 13 Feb 2022 3:29 pm

After a comprehensive win over table-toppers Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars will be aiming to continue their rich form when they face Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

Both teams are coming after registering victories in their last fixtures. While Lahore Qalandars defeated Multan Sultans by 52 runs, Quetta Gladiators got the better of Islamabad United by five wickets in a nail-biting contest.

Lahore Qalandars have been a pretty decent side so far with four wins and two losses in the PSL 2022. With eight points in their bank, the Fakhar Zaman-led side are sitting pretty at second in the points table.

On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators had a mixed bag with three wins and three losses so far in the season. Ahsan Ali is the top run-scorer for Quetta Gladiators with 211 runs and has struck 28 fours and 5 sixes.

On the other hand, Zaman is leading Lahore from the front with 416 runs at a strike rate of 171. The left-hander has already struck a whopping 41 fours and 15 sixes.  

Head-To-Head

Both teams have met five teams with each other with Lahore Qalandars having a slight edge above their opponents. Lahore Qalandars enjoy a 3-2 record over Quetta Gladiators.

Match And Telecast Details

Match: Match 20 of Pakistan Super League 2022, Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators

Date: February 13 (Sunday), 2022

Time: 8:00 PM IST/ 7:30 PM local

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

TV Channels: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

In Pakistan: A Sports, PTV Sports, Ten Sports, Daraz, Tapmad and Cricwick.

Elsewhere...

Willow TV (North America), Flow Sports (Caribbean), Sky Sports (United Kingdom), Sky Sport (New Zealand) and SuperSport (Africa).

Squads:

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Ahsan Ali, James Vince, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Iftikhar Ahmed, Umar Akmal, James Faulkner, Shahid Afridi, Naseem Shah, Noor Ahmad, Ghulam Mudassar, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Nawaz, Ben Duckett, Shimron Hetmyer, Luke Wood, Daniel Lawrence, Ashir Qureshi, Mohammad Hasnain, Ali Imran, Abdul Bangalzai, Will Smeed, Khurram Shahzad

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Philip Salt(w), Rashid Khan, Harry Brook, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi(c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Samit Patel, Ben Dunk, Dean Foxcroft, Matty Potts, Sohail Akhtar, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Maaz Khan, Akif Javed, Zeeshan Ashraf, Ahmed Daniyal, Syed Faridoun

