Saturday, Feb 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Live Streaming, PSL 2022, Islamabad United Vs Quetta Gladiators: Watch Pakistan Super League, Match 18 Live

Quetta Gladiators lost to Islamabad United in the first leg by 43 runs and will look for revenge in the return leg on Saturday.

Live Streaming, PSL 2022, Islamabad United Vs Quetta Gladiators: Watch Pakistan Super League, Match 18 Live
Hasan Ali bowls at the nets for Islamabad United ahead of the clash against Quetta Gladiators. Twitter (@IsbUnited)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Feb 2022 5:40 pm

Islamabad United will take on Quetta Gladiators in a mid-table battle in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday. While Islamabad United stand third, Quetta Gladiators are a spot below. (More Cricket News)

Islamabad United have been slightly inconsistent in the ongoing PSL 2022. They beat Karachi Kings in their previous encounter by 42 runs to register only their third win in five matches. The only positive for Islamabad United is Shadab Khan, who has been setting an example with his all-round performances.

Related stories

PSL 2022: Babar Azam's Karachi Kings Lose Fifth Straight Pakistan Super League T20 Game

Andy Flower Takes Leave From PSL Franchise To Attend IPL Player Auction 2022

PSL 2022: Shahid Afridi Creates Unwanted Record As Islamabad United Hammer Quetta Gladiators

On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators had lost to Islamabad United in their previous meeting by 43 runs and waiting for revenge. Quetta haven’t played to their strengths so far but their win against Lahore Qalandars in the last game will definitely give them some confidence on Saturday.

Head-to-Head

Both teams have played five times with each other with Islamabad United having a slight edge over their rivals. Islamabad enjoy a 3-2 advantage against Quetta Gladiators.

Match And Telecast Details

Match: Match 18 of Pakistan Super League 2022, Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators

Date: February 12 (Saturday), 2022

Time: 8:00 PM IST/ 7:30 PM local

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

TV Channels: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

In Pakistan: A Sports, PTV Sports, Ten Sports, Daraz, Tapmad and Cricwick.

Elsewhere...

Willow TV (North America), Flow Sports (Caribbean), Sky Sports (United Kingdom), Sky Sport (New Zealand) and SuperSport (Africa).

Squads

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Ahsan Ali, James Vince, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Shahid Afridi, Luke Wood, James Faulkner, Naseem Shah, Ghulam Mudassar, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Akmal, Ben Duckett, Shimron Hetmyer, Ashir Qureshi, Ali Imran, Abdul Bangalzai, Will Smeed

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shadab Khan(c), Asif Ali, Azam Khan(w), Faheem Ashraf, Mubasir Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Waqas Maqsood, Marchant de Lange, Zafar Gohar, Muhammad Musa, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Huraira, Zeeshan Zameer, Muhammad Akhlaq, Athar Mahmood

Tags

Sports Pakistan Super League Islamabad United Pakistan T20 Cricket League Jason Roy Shahid Afridi Sarfaraz Ahmed Shadab Khan Cricket PSL 2022 Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators Vs Islamabad United Pakistan
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

IPL Auction 2022: David Warner After Delhi Capitals Bought Him - 'Back To Where It Started'

IPL Auction 2022: David Warner After Delhi Capitals Bought Him - 'Back To Where It Started'

IPL Auction 2022 Turns The Great Leveller, Here Is How

IPL 2022 Auction: Hugh Edmeades 'Feels Fine’, To Resume Proceedings On Day 2 Morning

ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC Sign Mauritania international Khassa Camara On Short-Tern Deal

IPL Auction 2022: No More ‘Mankad’? Jos Buttler, Ravichandran Ashwin To Play Together

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A performer dances during the opening ceremony of the Nice Carnaval in Nice, southern France. The theme of the Carnival's 149th edition in the French Riviera city of Nice is King of Animals. A loud celebration of nature, human connection and life itself after months of lockdowns, silence, social distancing and banned public gatherings, kicks off on Friday.

Spring In The Riviera

Activists of India's right-wing Bajrang Dal burn greeting cards during a protest to against Valentine's Day celebrations in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Feb.12, 2022. Protests by right wing groups, which say they are defending traditional Indian values from western promiscuity, have become an annual event on Valentine's Day.

Demographic, Diffident

Indian players pose with the winners trophy after their win in the third one day international cricket match against West Indies in Ahmedabad. India won the series 3-0.

IND Vs WI: India Beat West Indies By 96 Runs In Third ODI, Complete 3-0 Series Whitewash

A Ukrainian tank moves during military drills close to Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Ready For Survival

Candombe dancers perform during

Siren Of The South