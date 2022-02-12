Live Streaming, PSL 2022, Islamabad United Vs Quetta Gladiators: Watch Pakistan Super League, Match 18 Live

Islamabad United will take on Quetta Gladiators in a mid-table battle in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday. While Islamabad United stand third, Quetta Gladiators are a spot below. (More Cricket News)

Islamabad United have been slightly inconsistent in the ongoing PSL 2022. They beat Karachi Kings in their previous encounter by 42 runs to register only their third win in five matches. The only positive for Islamabad United is Shadab Khan, who has been setting an example with his all-round performances.

On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators had lost to Islamabad United in their previous meeting by 43 runs and waiting for revenge. Quetta haven’t played to their strengths so far but their win against Lahore Qalandars in the last game will definitely give them some confidence on Saturday.

Head-to-Head

Both teams have played five times with each other with Islamabad United having a slight edge over their rivals. Islamabad enjoy a 3-2 advantage against Quetta Gladiators.

Match And Telecast Details

Match: Match 18 of Pakistan Super League 2022, Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators

Date: February 12 (Saturday), 2022

Time: 8:00 PM IST/ 7:30 PM local

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

TV Channels: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

In Pakistan: A Sports, PTV Sports, Ten Sports, Daraz, Tapmad and Cricwick.

Elsewhere...

Willow TV (North America), Flow Sports (Caribbean), Sky Sports (United Kingdom), Sky Sport (New Zealand) and SuperSport (Africa).

Squads

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Ahsan Ali, James Vince, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Shahid Afridi, Luke Wood, James Faulkner, Naseem Shah, Ghulam Mudassar, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Akmal, Ben Duckett, Shimron Hetmyer, Ashir Qureshi, Ali Imran, Abdul Bangalzai, Will Smeed

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shadab Khan(c), Asif Ali, Azam Khan(w), Faheem Ashraf, Mubasir Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Waqas Maqsood, Marchant de Lange, Zafar Gohar, Muhammad Musa, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Huraira, Zeeshan Zameer, Muhammad Akhlaq, Athar Mahmood