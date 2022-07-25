Live Streaming Of Tottenham Hotspur Vs Kerala Blasters FC: Watch Next Generation Cup 2022 Football Match Live

Kerala Blasters FC's Next Generation Cup 2022 campaign will start with a fixture against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday (July 27) in London, England. (More Football News)

Next Generation Cup 2022 features eight-team youth teams -- five from English Premier League (EPL), one from Premier Soccer League (South Africa) side, and two from Indian Super League (ISL).

Organised by Premier League Youth Games, the tournament is part of the partnership between EPL and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), the commercial partners of ISL.

Kerala Blasters FC qualified for the tournament as Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) 2021-22 runners-up. Bengaluru FC won the league with 19 points from seven matches. Kerala Blasters finished with 16 points. Hyderabad FC, FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC, RF Young Champs, Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC were the other teams in the eight-team league.

When is Tottenham Hotspur vs Kerala Blasters FC, Next Generation Cup 2022 football match?

Tottenham Hotspur vs Kerala Blasters FC, Next Generation Cup 2022 football match is on Wednesday (July 27). This is a Group B match.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Kerala Blasters FC, Next Generation Cup 2022 football match live?

Live streaming of Tottenham Hotspur vs Kerala Blasters FC, Next Generation Cup 2022 football match will be available on the official YouTube and Facebook pages of Indian Super League and Kerala Blasters FC.

Next Generation Cup 2022 Groups

Group A (Midlands): Bengaluru FC, Leicester City, Nottingham Forest, Stellenbosch FC.

Group B (London): Crystal Palace, Kerala Blasters, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United.

Kerala Blasters FC Squad

While announcing the squad, Kerala Blasters said in a release: "The team also includes players chosen from the Academy that’s run by the Club and Sports Kerala Foundation, Government of Kerala."

Squad : GK - Sachin Suresh, Muheet Shabir Khan, Muhammad Murshid; DF - Muhammed Basith, Hormipam Ruviah, Bijoy V, Tejas Krishna, Marvan Hussain, Sherin Salari, Aritra Das; MF - Muhammed Jasim, Jeakson Thounaojam, Ayush Adhikari, Givson Moirangthem, Muhammed Azhar; FW - Muhammed Ajsai, Muhammed Aimen, Nihal Sudheesh.

Tomasz Tchorz is the head coach of the team. The coaching staff also has T.G. Purushothaman (assistant coach), Rafal Kwiecien (goalkeeping coach), Anush Aditya (team analyst) and Aritra Nag (physio).