Monday, Jul 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Live Streaming Of Leicester City Vs Bengaluru FC: Watch Next Generation Cup 2022 Football Match Live

Check match and telecast details of Next Generation Cup 2022, Group A match between Leicester City Vs Bengaluru FC.

Bengaluru FC are in Group A (Midlands), along with Leicester City, Nottingham Forest, and Stellenbosch FC.
Bengaluru FC are in Group A (Midlands), along with Leicester City, Nottingham Forest, and Stellenbosch FC. Photo: Bengaluru FC

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Jul 2022 7:20 pm

Bengaluru FC will take on Leicester City in a Next Generation Cup 2022 football match on Wednesday (July 27). Organised by Premier League Youth Games, the tournament is part of the partnership between EPL and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), the commercial partners of Indian Super League (ISL). Indian football fans can stream the match live. (More Football News)

Next Generation Cup 2022 features eight-team youth teams -- five from English Premier League (EPL), one from Premier Soccer League (South Africa), and two from Indian Super League (ISL). Kerala Blasters are the other ISL side competing in the tournament. They face Tottenham Hotspur on the same day.

Bengaluru FC qualified for the Next Generation Cup 2022 as winners of Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) 2021-22. 

The Indian side warmed up for the tournament with a come-from-behind 3-1 win against the AFC Wimbledon U-18 side on Saturday.

When is Leicester City vs Bengaluru FC, Next Generation Cup 2022 football match?

Related stories

Next Generation Cup: Bengaluru FC, Kerala Blasters Reserve Teams Face English Premier League Youth Sides

Indian Football Crisis Deepens; FSDL Moves Supreme Court Over I-League, ISL Status

Roy Krishna Joins Bengaluru FC Ahead Of Indian Super League 2022-23 Season

Leicester City vs Bengaluru FC, Next Generation Cup 2022 football match is on Wednesday (July 27). This is a Group A match.

What is the kick-off time for Leicester City vs Bengaluru FC football match?

The kick-off time for Leicester City vs Bengaluru FC is 9:30 PM IST/ 5:00 PM BST.

How to Leicester City vs Bengaluru FC, Next Generation Cup 2022 football match live?

Live streaming of Leicester City vs Bengaluru FC, Next Generation Cup 2022 football match will be available on the official YouTube and Facebook pages of Indian Super League and Bengaluru FB.

Next Generation Cup 2022 Groups

Group A (Midlands): Bengaluru FC, Leicester City, Nottingham Forest, Stellenbosch FC (South Africa);
Group B (London): Crystal Palace, Kerala Blasters, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United.

Bengaluru FC Squad

While announcing the squad, head coach Naushad Moosa said that "the NextGen Cup will now help us play against some of the best youth teams in England, and we're all really excited."

Squad: GK - Dipesh Chauhan, Sharon Padattil; DF - Felixson Fernandes, Clarence Fernandes, Robin Yadav, Namgyal Bhutia, Rajanbir Singh, Tomthinganba Meetei; MF - Kamalesh Palanisamy, Bekey Oram, Shighil Nambrath, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Lalhmingchuanga Fanai, Lalremtuanga Fanai; FW - Lalpekhlua, Monirul Molla, Ankith Padmanabhan, Thoi Khangebam, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Akashdeep Singh.

Tags

Sports Football Next Generation Cup Next Gen Cup Leicester City Bengaluru FC Live Streaming Indian Super League English Premier League Reliance Foundation Kerala Blasters Tottenham Hotspur West Ham United Nottingham Forest  Indian Football ISL EPL
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read