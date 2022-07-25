Live Streaming Of Leicester City Vs Bengaluru FC: Watch Next Generation Cup 2022 Football Match Live

Bengaluru FC will take on Leicester City in a Next Generation Cup 2022 football match on Wednesday (July 27). Organised by Premier League Youth Games, the tournament is part of the partnership between EPL and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), the commercial partners of Indian Super League (ISL). Indian football fans can stream the match live. (More Football News)

Next Generation Cup 2022 features eight-team youth teams -- five from English Premier League (EPL), one from Premier Soccer League (South Africa), and two from Indian Super League (ISL). Kerala Blasters are the other ISL side competing in the tournament. They face Tottenham Hotspur on the same day.

Bengaluru FC qualified for the Next Generation Cup 2022 as winners of Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) 2021-22.

The Indian side warmed up for the tournament with a come-from-behind 3-1 win against the AFC Wimbledon U-18 side on Saturday.

When is Leicester City vs Bengaluru FC, Next Generation Cup 2022 football match?

Leicester City vs Bengaluru FC, Next Generation Cup 2022 football match is on Wednesday (July 27). This is a Group A match.

What is the kick-off time for Leicester City vs Bengaluru FC football match?

The kick-off time for Leicester City vs Bengaluru FC is 9:30 PM IST/ 5:00 PM BST.

How to Leicester City vs Bengaluru FC, Next Generation Cup 2022 football match live?

Live streaming of Leicester City vs Bengaluru FC, Next Generation Cup 2022 football match will be available on the official YouTube and Facebook pages of Indian Super League and Bengaluru FB.

Next Generation Cup 2022 Groups

Group A (Midlands): Bengaluru FC, Leicester City, Nottingham Forest, Stellenbosch FC (South Africa);

Group B (London): Crystal Palace, Kerala Blasters, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United.

Bengaluru FC Squad

While announcing the squad, head coach Naushad Moosa said that "the NextGen Cup will now help us play against some of the best youth teams in England, and we're all really excited."

Squad: GK - Dipesh Chauhan, Sharon Padattil; DF - Felixson Fernandes, Clarence Fernandes, Robin Yadav, Namgyal Bhutia, Rajanbir Singh, Tomthinganba Meetei; MF - Kamalesh Palanisamy, Bekey Oram, Shighil Nambrath, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Lalhmingchuanga Fanai, Lalremtuanga Fanai; FW - Lalpekhlua, Monirul Molla, Ankith Padmanabhan, Thoi Khangebam, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Akashdeep Singh.