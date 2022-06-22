Live Streaming Of Sri Lanka Vs Australia, 5th ODI: Watch SL Vs AUS Cricket Match Live

Having already sealed their first bilateral ODI series win against Australia in three decades, Sri Lanka will look to make it a 4-1 against the visitors when they meet at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Friday (June 24). The fifth and final SL vs AUS ODI cricket match will be telecast live. Also, follow live scores HERE and ball-by-ball commentary HERE. (More Cricket News)

After losing the three-match T20I series 1-2, Sri Lanka were handed a two-wicket wicket defeat in the first ODI in Pallekele. But Sri Lanka hit back with a 26-run win in another rain-affected match to level the series.

The two teams then arrived in Colombo for the remainder of the ODIs, and the hosts won both the matches here so far, by six wickets in the third and by four runs in the fourth for an unassailable 3-1 lead.

For the record, the last time Sri Lanka defeated Australia in an ODI series was way back in 1992 -- a 3-0 verdict. All the matches were played in Colombo.

Sri Lanka vs Australia, ODI head-to-head record

Australia still lead Sri Lanka 39-36 in the head-to-head record, including six wins in the last ten. In Sri Lanka, the hosts have increased the lead to 18-14, with three no results.

Sri Lanka now lead the series head-to-head record 4-3 (including this series) in eight. In Sri Lanka, it's 3-3. Australia were victorious in three previous visits -- in 2003-04, 2011-12 and 2016-17.

Overall, Sri Lanka have now won three ODI series on the trot, vs South Africa, Zimbabwe and Australia. And the Aussies have lost back-to-back series for the first. They were beaten 1-2 in Pakistan by Babar Azam & Co earlier this year.

Sri Lanka vs Australia, 5th ODI match details

Match : Fifth ODI cricket match of Australia's tour of Sri Lanka 2022;

Date : June 24 (Friday), 2022;

Time : 2:30 PM IST/local;

Venue : R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka.

How to watch Sri Lanka vs Australia, 5th ODI match live?

Key Stats

Leading scorers : Kusal Mendis (223 runs in 4 innings), Pathum Nissanka (220 in 4), Charith Asalanka (174 in 4), David Warner (145 in 4), Glenn Maxwell (144 in 4).

Leading wicket-takers : Pat Cummins (6 wickets in three innings), Dunith Wellalage (6 in 4), Dhananjaya de Silva (5 in 4), Jeffrey Vandersay (5 in 3) and Wanindu Hasaranga (5 in 2).

Playing XIs in the 4th SL vs AUS ODI

Sri Lanka : Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana.