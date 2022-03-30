Live Streaming Of South Africa Vs England, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: Where To Watch SA-W Vs ENG-W Live

South Africa women face defending champions England in the second semifinal of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 at Hagley Oval, Christchurch on March 31. The live streaming of the game will be available in India. (More Cricket News)

Both England and South Africa started their World Cup campaign on contrasting notes. While the Proteas won four matches on trot to almost book their semifinal berth, the England women lost their first three games. However, after that they bounced back and won all their remaining four games to earn a semifinal spot.

It is worth noting that Australia have already entered the final of ICC Women's World Cup 2022 by defeating West Indies by 157 runs. Hence, the winner of the game between South Africa and England will face Australia who haven't lose a single game in ongoing tournament.

Head-To-Head

Both the sides have played 19 ODI matches against each other so far. England dominate the head-to-head battle with 15 wins to their name, while South Africa have won just three. One of the games has ended in a no result. When the two teams met in the round-robin stage of ICC Women's World Cup 2022, South Africa had inched England by a margin of 3 wickets.

When is South Africa vs England ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match?

The South Africa vs England ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match is on March 31, 2022 (Thursday).

At what time South Africa vs England ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match starts?

The South Africa vs England ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match starts at 6:30 AM IST.

Where is South Africa vs England ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match being played?

South Africa vs England ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match will be played at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

Which channel in India will live telecast South Africa vs England ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match?

South Africa vs England ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD in India.

How to watch live streaming of South Africa vs England ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match in India?

The live streaming of South Africa vs England ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match can be seen on Disney+ Hotstar.