Live Streaming Of Real Madrid Vs Leipzig: Where To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live

Fresh from their 3-0 thrashing of Celtic, Real Madrid are aiming to make it two in two in Group F when they host Leipzig in an UEFA Champions League 2022-23 encounter on Wednesday night at Santiago Bernabeu. The Real Madrid vs Leipzig match can be seen live in India at 12:30 AM IST (Thursday). (More Football News)

The Carlo Ancelotti-coached side are bidding to make it eight straight wins in all competitions. Vinicius Junior, Luka Modric and Eden Hazard all scored in the second half against Celtic. Leipzig are coming into this game after a surprise 4-1 home loss to Shakhtar Donetsk.

Although Real Madrid will be taking on Atletico Madrid in Derby this weekend, Carlo Ancelotti’s focus will be on the Leipzig clash as a win would consolidate their position at the top in the group. Leipzig had some turbulent times recently.

After their two big defeats – 4-0 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt and 4-1 defeat against Shakhtar Donetsk – the management sacked head coach Domenico Tedesco earlier this month. New coach Marco Rose, however brought the team back to winning ways in Bundesliga with a 3-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund.

Team News

Real Madrid have missed the services star Karim Benzema against Mallorca in La Liga due to a thigh injury and the Frenchman will once again be out against Leipzig. Los Blancos will also miss Eder Militao and Lucas Vazquez. Leipzig will be missing Lucas Klostermann (ankle) and Dani Olmo (knee) due to injuries.

Head-To-Head

Real Madrid have not faced Leipzig yet in UEFA Champions League.

How To Watch Real Madrid Vs Leipzig, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match Live?

The Real Madrid vs Leipzig, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 encounter will be broadcast live on Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 1 HD TV channels in India. Live streaming of Real Madrid vs Leipzig, UCL 2022-23 match in India will be on the SonyLIV app and website.

Real Madrid vs Leipzig Possible Line-ups

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy, Luka Modric, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior

Leipzig: Peter Gulacsi, Mohamed Simakan, Josko Gvardiol, Willi Orban, David Raum, Konrad Laimer, Xaver Schlager, Christopher Nkunku, Emil Forsberg, Dominik Szoboszlai, Timo Werner