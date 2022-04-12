Live Streaming Of Real Madrid Vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League: How To Watch Quarterfinal 2nd Leg Live

Real Madrid are just a step away from clinching UEFA Champions League 2021-22 semifinals when they face holders Chelsea in the second leg on Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid have won the first leg 3-1 at Stamford Bridge, thanks to a Karim Benzema hat-trick. (More Football News)

The Real Madrid vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League match will be telecast live on Sony Ten 2 SD/HD, Sony Ten 3/HD and Sony Ten 4/HD channels at 12:30 AM IST (Wednesday). Fans can also stream the match live on SonyLiv and JioTV.

Real Madrid are in great form off late having won eight of their previous eight matches. On the other hand, Chelsea, under Thomas Tuchel bounced back with a 6-0 thrashing of Southampton in the English Premier League following their loss in the first leg.

Team News

Real Madrid: Real Madrid will bank heavily on the form of striker Karim Benzema, who is coming off back-to-back hat tricks in Champions League games, against Paris Saint-Germain and the first leg against Chelsea. In fact, Real Madrid hadn’t lost in 14 consecutive matches at home before falling to Barcelona in La Liga in March.

Defender Eder Militao continues to be suspended while Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic are sidelined. The Spanish club are also in doubt for Isco due to his back problems. The good news for Real Madrid is that Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Ferland Mendy will start afresh as Carlo Ancelotti didn’t play them against Getafe.

Chelsea: The Blues will miss the services of Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi due to injuries while Romelu Lukaku’s availability is in doubt. Goalkeeper Chelsea welcome back captain Cesar Azpilicueta after recovering from the coronavirus. Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Thiago Silva are likely to start in the playing XI.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid Head-to-head

Real Madrid enjoy a 3-2 head-to-head record against Chelsea out of six matches they played against each other. One game ended in a draw.

Likely XIs

Chelsea: Edouard Mendy; Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger; Reece James, N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Marcos Alonso; Hakim Ziyech, Mason Mount; Kai Havertz.

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy; Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos; Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr.